Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197168 - 12:56 AM Okay - have to figure out how to deal with mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1245

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1245A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



Bowled against one this evening, lofted the gutter, carried it out to the 5, then it came all the way back in. He didn't do all that well, but he completely hosed my lines.



I started outside, like normal, and was decently successful at it, with 194.



But almost immediately in the second game, he had swung his line out so it burned up my line. I tried to move left, but then I was in the line he had been playing. Splits, and all sorts of nasty. Just BAD.



I finally moved to my pearl and moved as far outside as I was comfortable and added as much speed as I was comfortable with, and had a decent game, back to 194.





I have NO idea how to



How do you crankers.Bowled against one this evening, lofted the gutter, carried it out to the 5, then it came all the way back in. He didn't do all that well, but he completely hosed my lines.I started outside, like normal, and was decently successful at it, with 194.But almost immediately in the second game, he had swung his line out so it burned up my line. I tried to move left, but then I was in the line he had been playing. Splits, and all sorts of nasty. Just BAD.I finally moved to my pearl and moved as far outside as I was comfortable and added as much speed as I was comfortable with, and had a decent game, back to 194.I have NO idea how to deal with these guys. We have 3 or 4 of them on our league, so thankfully I don't bowl against them all the time (or maybe I should WANT to. . . lol)How do you deal with guys who burn up your line? (aside from kneecapping them! LOL ) _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197171 - 12:53 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with Re: mmalsed] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 201

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 201A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Quote: aside from kneecapping them!

I've always been a fan of a .38 in a dark parking lot,

but now days them damn

So option #2, go straighter, up the middle,with little hook and maybe some helicopter spin for carry?

As long as your not center on the head pin you have a good chance of getting a strike. I've always been a fan of a .38 in a dark parking lot,but now days them damn cameras are everywhere.So option #2, go straighter, up the middle,with little hook and maybe some helicopter spin for carry?As long as your not center on the head pin you have a good chance of getting a strike.

Top #197173 - 02:28 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with Re: mmalsed] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 293

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: mmalsed

Bowled against one this evening, lofted the gutter, carried it out to the 5, then it came all the way back in. He didn't do all that well, but he completely hosed my lines.

I started outside, like normal, and was decently successful at it, with 194.

But almost immediately in the second game, he had swung his line out so it burned up my line. I tried to move left, but then I was in the line he had been playing. Splits, and all sorts of nasty. Just BAD.

I finally moved to my pearl and moved as far outside as I was comfortable and added as much speed as I was comfortable with, and had a decent game, back to 194.

I have NO idea how to

How do you

crankers.Bowled against one this evening, lofted the gutter, carried it out to the 5, then it came all the way back in. He didn't do all that well, but he completely hosed my lines.I started outside, like normal, and was decently successful at it, with 194.But almost immediately in the second game, he had swung his line out so it burned up my line. I tried to move left, but then I was in the line he had been playing. Splits, and all sorts of nasty. Just BAD.I finally moved to my pearl and moved as far outside as I was comfortable and added as much speed as I was comfortable with, and had a decent game, back to 194.I have NO idea how to deal with these guys. We have 3 or 4 of them on our league, so thankfully I don't bowl against them all the time (or maybe I should WANT to. . . lol)How do you deal with guys who burn up your line? (aside from kneecapping them! LOL )

I've experienced that, but less often lately. The farthest left I'd get was to about board 24. Now I'm finding that I can start on board 26 and target the 2nd arrow.

You look like you're using some pretty strong equipment. Perhaps having a weaker ball in your bag might be in order; however, I'd think that there is a puddle of oil in the middle of the lane. Consider moving left as far as you can handle it to see if you can keep up with these guys.

Last week I was on 29 and tossing it at 12 and my IQ Tour 30 was walking right into the pocket. I've experienced that, but less often lately. The farthest left I'd get was to about board 24. Now I'm finding that I can start on board 26 and target the 2nd arrow.You look like you're using some pretty strong equipment. Perhaps having a weaker ball in your bag might be in order; however, I'd think that there is a puddle of oil in the middle of the lane. Consider moving left as far as you can handle it to see if you can keep up with these guys.Last week I was on 29 and tossing it at 12 and my IQ Tour 30 was walking right into the pocket.

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel