mental game

I also believe in slumps, and in my case 600phobia, I have managed 1 600 this season so far, sorry 2, carrying about 180 ave. bowl a lot of high 500s but no 600s. I feel like I'm throwing the ball well, its just that last game that does me in. In the last 4 weeks in league play I have managed a 590, with a 227,200,and a 163, a 561 with a 213,210, and a 138, a 203,193, and a 169 for a 565, and a few days ago a hard fought 600 with a 243,198, I had to mark in the tenth to get it, actually had a strike in the 9th, but needed the mark in the tenth to get it, actually struck out in the tenth for a 185, for a 626, those third games are killing me, lack of concentration or what don't know



Adjusting when the heads or mid-lane breaks down is what going on with your game. look at your average the last 4 weeks 1st game ave. 221 ,2nd game ave. 200 and 3rd game ave. 163.

Adjusting when the heads or mid-lane breaks down is what going on with your game. look at your average the last 4 weeks 1st game ave. 221 ,2nd game ave. 200 and 3rd game ave. 163.

When you have oil you are solid but when they start to dry up and they will that's when you have trouble.You need to ball down (go to a weaker ball) or learn to move in when needed .

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario You might be on to something there, Noticed a lot in the 2nd game that the ball hooks the same just not carrying any more a lot more 10s 7s and other pocket leaves.

A/S/L: 69/M/California My adjustment for this is to go with a ball with the same surface, but with a wider VAL angle to keep RPM's up. Even though the ball has a weaker drilling, because RPM's are maintained the result in the pocket isn't weaker. _________________________

My adjustment for this is to go with a ball with the same surface, but with a wider VAL angle to keep RPM's up. Even though the ball has a weaker drilling, because RPM's are maintained the result in the pocket isn't weaker.



thats contradictory. I'm being sincere. a larger val angle means more aggressive. what you are saying I think is the shape of the shot is different from the first or previous ball.



I usually change the shape of the shot if the mids are beginning to read earlier. for me its a 5 inch, pin up smaller val angle medium cover which is (LT-48 with 75 x 5 x 35) .



it goes longer and finishes strong. hockey stick shape.



thats contradictory. I'm being sincere. a larger val angle means more aggressive. what you are saying I think is the shape of the shot is different from the first or previous ball.

I usually change the shape of the shot if the mids are beginning to read earlier. for me its a 5 inch, pin up smaller val angle medium cover which is (LT-48 with 75 x 5 x 35) .

it goes longer and finishes strong. hockey stick shape.



A/S/L: 69/M/California What allows a ball to break sharper is the VAL angle. However, to break sharper, a ball uses up whatever hand the bowler put into the ball at release faster. Same with pin to PAP distance.



If a ball with an aggressive surface is already creating too much friction and scrubbing off RPM's, the last thing a bowler should do is use a ball that will cause even more RPM's to be scrubbed off even quicker.



A wider VAL angle will get the ball down lane farther and used up RPM's more gradually.



If you have a source that says different, please provide the URL so I can see what it's saying. Thanks. _________________________

