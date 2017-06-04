BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 7: 7 Baggers
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197144 - 04/06/17 04:48 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 141
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
201-227-247=675
Another 30-clean.
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic
Scandal Pearl
Code Black
Fanatic SS
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197169 - Today at 11:28 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 497
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
267, 237, 244. Had 3 opens. started the night with the 7 first seven strikes. 10th frame missed a ringing 10 pin on a bad rack I didnt see till the ball was heading downlane. missed another 1st frame gm2 and a 4,7,9 gm3.

I didn't really execute well except for the fact my focus was excellent. I think I should have changed to a slicker heel/sole combo. probably would have been able to post better. I shot 804 the day before at a different house with the same ball so this felt like a bad night out in comparison. should have been back-to-back 800s. two 10 pins away.

had one interesting strike. looked like a solid 7 pin. a pin flew in front of it and I turned around then took a look back to see the pin fall just before the rack touched it. the teams on the next pair said it was spinning really fast just standing there and walked off the deck. it scored a 9 but they all said it was a good strike. never saw that before.

practiced 11 games last night and resolved my spare issues. simple fix.

rr



Edited by rrb6699 (RayRay) (Today at 11:34 AM)
Top
Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by djp1080 -
mental game
by 82Boat69 -
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - 11:47 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 09:19 PM
modified suitcase release
by spr3wr - 04/07/17 08:52 PM
How do you search a forum?
by W9JAB - 04/07/17 12:30 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-01-2017 "BOSS RADIO"
by wronghander - 04/03/17 10:10 PM
Winter '17 Week 12 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/03/17 05:19 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by SteveH - 04/01/17 10:07 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 03/31/17 02:59 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - 03/29/17 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:35 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.