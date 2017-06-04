267, 237, 244. Had 3 opens. started the night with the 7 first seven strikes. 10th frame missed a ringing 10 pin on a bad rack I didnt see till the ball was heading downlane. missed another 1st frame gm2 and a 4,7,9 gm3.
I didn't really execute well except for the fact my focus was excellent. I think I should have changed to a slicker heel/sole combo. probably would have been able to post better. I shot 804 the day before at a different house with the same ball so this felt like a bad night out in comparison. should have been back-to-back 800s. two 10 pins away.
had one interesting strike. looked like a solid 7 pin. a pin flew in front of it and I turned around then took a look back to see the pin fall just before the rack touched it. the teams on the next pair said it was spinning really fast just standing there and walked off the deck. it scored a 9 but they all said it was a good strike. never saw that before.
practiced 11 games last night and resolved my spare issues. simple fix.
