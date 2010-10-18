Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #197168 - 12:56 AM Okay - have to figure out how to deal with mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1245

Registered: 10/18/10



Bowled against one this evening, lofted the gutter, carried it out to the 5, then it came all the way back in. He didn't do all that well, but he completely hosed my lines.



I started outside, like normal, and was decently successful at it, with 194.



But almost immediately in the second game, he had swung his line out so it burned up my line. I tried to move left, but then I was in the line he had been playing. Splits, and all sorts of nasty. Just BAD.



I finally moved to my pearl and moved as far outside as I was comfortable and added as much speed as I was comfortable with, and had a decent game, back to 194.





I have NO idea how to



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

