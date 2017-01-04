BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197108 - 04/01/17 10:00 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 702
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
226-205-195 626

On of those nights I bowled better than my scores, but I do know the Why on most misses. That's encouraging.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197117 - 04/02/17 12:56 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 538
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Both of my leagues games got cancelled this week so open bowling today 185-226-214, some of the strikes weren't pretty, few across the head and one with the head pin last to fall but there's no pictures on score cards, so I'll write the 625 series down.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#197121 - 04/02/17 11:38 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
wronghander Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 471
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Nice job both Steves, I got off to a great start tonight with 267 and then plummeted to a 192 and 189. Had 1 other lefty on the pair who was playing deeper than me and ran into problems in the 2nd and 3rd games. Just don't have a good enough release right now to be able to play deeper. Have a new wrist device on the way that will hopefully be a band-aid for the interim but also working with a coach to help me with this.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top
#197136 - 04/04/17 03:18 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 538
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
3 weeks left and we're 8 behind the leaders, they've still not sealed victory a couple more games like we've been doing and we can over take them or at least push them all the way to the final week
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#197147 - 04/07/17 12:05 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
wklstoy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 781
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
Actually bowled OK today. 189-212-212, 613. These days any 6 is an accomplishment.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

Top
#197158 - 04/08/17 10:28 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 702
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Had a good night, and excited that it could have been better.

205 - 222- 236 = 663

Brought three balls, stuck with the Hy Road pearl through the last ball. Quite a few ten pins that could have been strikes had I changed my ball angle sooner. Best part of it all, the old body felt no pain.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#197163 - Yesterday at 04:31 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 538
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Good first game wronghander , nice going Wklstoy and SteveH. pleased you did alright in game 2 I let us down 208-163-201, just couldn't get anything together in that second game.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#197167 - Today at 12:36 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
wronghander Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 471
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Not bad all, congrats on the 663 SteveH. Had 178+254+235=667. Got off to a slow start, had a lesson today with my coach and the end result is that my ball is now breaking a lot more than I'm used to. It's was great to see but caused some issues in game 1 having to play too much in the oil and not getting the carry plus a few splits. Pulled out my Grudge which I almost never use in league because it's so strong and that allowed me to get enough angle and continuation in games 2 and 3 to salvage the night.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top
Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - Yesterday at 11:47 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 09:19 PM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 04/08/17 12:13 PM
modified suitcase release
by spr3wr - 04/07/17 08:52 PM
How do you search a forum?
by W9JAB - 04/07/17 12:30 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-01-2017 "BOSS RADIO"
by wronghander - 04/03/17 10:10 PM
Winter '17 Week 12 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/03/17 05:19 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by SteveH - 04/01/17 10:07 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 03/31/17 02:59 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - 03/29/17 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:35 AM
I cant concentrate
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:28 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.