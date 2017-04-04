BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 5: Lane Rangers
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197135 - 04/04/17 02:33 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4488
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Won all seven from High Flush and Splits & Washouts only won five, so we're now eight ahead w/ three weeks left. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197138 - 04/04/17 10:18 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4488
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Gave the results a closer look...we were getting 16 pins from High Flush, and beat the high scratch team game of the week (first game) by one pin with our handicap; that could be important. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197141 - 04/05/17 10:37 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4488
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
196-168-171=535

The frame-by-frame

First game helped, and I stayed close enough to my average in the other two to not need much help.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197165 - Yesterday at 11:39 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2068
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Tonight I bowled the strangest 607, maybe ever.

I started with 169 and 171. Totally lost. No doubles. Couple splits. Very frustrated.

Then I made a huge adjustment and started game three with the front nine. The 10th shot was good, but wrapped the 10. Which I promptly missed for 267.

The plus side is I salvaged the night, but I was pretty disappointed. Oh well. Its a good game heading to Nationals next week.

Which reminds me Richie, I'll need a sub next week unless you want my scores from Nationals (which I know you don't nut)
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - Yesterday at 11:47 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 09:19 PM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 04/08/17 12:13 PM
modified suitcase release
by spr3wr - 04/07/17 08:52 PM
How do you search a forum?
by W9JAB - 04/07/17 12:30 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-01-2017 "BOSS RADIO"
by wronghander - 04/03/17 10:10 PM
Winter '17 Week 12 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/03/17 05:19 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by SteveH - 04/01/17 10:07 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 03/31/17 02:59 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - 03/29/17 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:35 AM
I cant concentrate
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:28 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.