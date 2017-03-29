#197093 - 10:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4488

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4488A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA



It was looking like a more or less ordinary night for me after two games, but, after a spare to start, everything just "clicked" and I started carrying, going five in a row, single-pin spare, big-ish split, and then two Brooklyn strikes, which loosened me up enough (particularly knowing the game was in hand) to throw the last two flush. The 244 was my highest game in over three years, the last time I had a game that good coming on Sept. 18, 2013, in which I had both a 259 and a 244 in bowling 665.



Result : 161-162-244=567

Average (87 games) : 173

Average for last 9 games : 173

Next week's AVG+1 score : 581



Composite average (162 games) : 174



My spare in the 10th first game was important, because we won by a pin on the fill. The second game was not as close, and, as I mentioned, the first strike in the 10th meant the third game win, for all four points. Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)It was looking like a more or less ordinary night for me after two games, but, after a spare to start, everything just "clicked" and I started carrying, going five in a row, single-pin spare, big-ish split, and then two Brooklyn strikes, which loosened me up enough (particularly knowing the game was in hand) to throw the last two flush. The 244 was my highest game in over three years, the last time I had a game that good coming on Sept. 18, 2013, in which I had both a 259 and a 244 in bowling 665.: 161-162-244=567: 173: 173: 581: 174My spare in the 10th first game was important, because we won by a pin on the fill. The second game was not as close, and, as I mentioned, the first strike in the 10th meant the third game win, for all four points.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244

Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 174



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235Composite Avg: 174 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top