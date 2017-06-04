BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197156 - Yesterday at 08:48 PM Re: mental game [Re: RGR]
spr3wr Offline
USBC Bronze Level Coach

Registered: 08/19/06
Posts: 551
A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN
Originally Posted By: RGR
I also believe in slumps, and in my case 600phobia, I have managed 1 600 this season so far, sorry 2, carrying about 180 ave. bowl a lot of high 500s but no 600s. I feel like I'm throwing the ball well, its just that last game that does me in. In the last 4 weeks in league play I have managed a 590, with a 227,200,and a 163, a 561 with a 213,210, and a 138, a 203,193, and a 169 for a 565, and a few days ago a hard fought 600 with a 243,198, I had to mark in the tenth to get it, actually had a strike in the 9th, but needed the mark in the tenth to get it, actually struck out in the tenth for a 185, for a 626, those third games are killing me, lack of concentration or what don't know


Adjusting when the heads or mid-lane breaks down is what going on with your game. look at your average the last 4 weeks 1st game ave. 221 ,2nd game ave. 200 and 3rd game ave. 163.
When you have oil you are solid but when they start to dry up and they will that's when you have trouble.You need to ball down (go to a weaker ball) or learn to move in when needed .
_________________________
USBC Bronze level Coach
[censored] Ritger level 1 coach
High game 300 X 2
High series 810
Current ave. 213

#197159 - Today at 11:05 AM Re: mental game [Re: 82Boat69]
RGR Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 129
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
You might be on to something there, Noticed a lot in the 2nd game that the ball hooks the same just not carrying any more a lot more 10s 7s and other pocket leaves.

Top
#197160 - Today at 12:13 PM Re: mental game [Re: RGR]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 363
A/S/L: 69/M/California
My adjustment for this is to go with a ball with the same surface, but with a wider VAL angle to keep RPM's up. Even though the ball has a weaker drilling, because RPM's are maintained the result in the pocket isn't weaker.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
