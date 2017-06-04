Modified Suitcase Release
I have been struggling with finding a release
I can live with.
As I've posted before I've tried just about ever style you can think of and will not list them again.
But now I think I found one that might be the answer.
After trying to get hook by lifting on the ball with my fingers and ending up with very sore fingers, or loosing the hook after a game or two.
I even tried those "steel fingers" contraptions
that Velcro strap to your fingers all with poor results.
So now I'm using a modified suitcase release, not putting my thumb all the way in but just like the finger tips just up too the first knuckle, that allows me to let go of the ball very easily.
Releasing with the thumb at 9 and fingers at 3:00.
Also trying to figure out were to stand and deliver has been a problem.
I started out centered (feet 20 10 arrow) and moved left as far as feet 40 and between arrow 5-4.
Just was not doing it. So now I tried the "Walter Ray" of standing about 12 and going over the first arrow, with the best results yet.
(it's a bit intimidating running the ridge)
Also experimented with a little twist, starting with the thumb at 10 and letting go at 9:00 just to give it a little more pin action.
This was used last Tuesday, is not perfected yet but looks and feels promising, going back Friday to try again.