modified suitcase release





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 200

Modified Suitcase Release



I have been struggling with finding a release

I can live with.



As I've posted before I've tried just about ever style you can think of and will not list them again.



But now I think I found one that might be the answer.



After trying to get hook by lifting on the ball with my fingers and ending up with very sore fingers, or loosing the hook after a game or two.



I even tried those "steel fingers" contraptions

that Velcro strap to your fingers all with poor results.



So now I'm using a modified suitcase release, not putting my thumb all the way in but just like the finger tips just up too the first knuckle, that allows me to let go of the ball very easily.



Releasing with the thumb at 9 and fingers at 3:00.



Also trying to figure out were to stand and deliver has been a problem.



I started out centered (feet 20 10 arrow) and moved left as far as feet 40 and between arrow 5-4.



Just was not doing it. So now I tried the "Walter Ray" of standing about 12 and going over the first arrow, with the best results yet.

(it's a bit intimidating running the ridge)



Also experimented with a little twist, starting with the thumb at 10 and letting go at 9:00 just to give it a little more pin action.



This was used last Tuesday, is not perfected yet but looks and feels promising, going back Friday to try again.











I have been struggling with finding a release I can live with.

As I've posted before I've tried just about ever style you can think of and will not list them again.

But now I think I found one that might be the answer.

After trying to get hook by lifting on the ball with my fingers and ending up with very sore fingers, or loosing the hook after a game or two.

I even tried those "steel fingers" contraptions that Velcro strap to your fingers all with poor results.

So now I'm using a modified suitcase release, not putting my thumb all the way in but just like the finger tips just up too the first knuckle, that allows me to let go of the ball very easily.

Releasing with the thumb at 9 and fingers at 3:00.

Also trying to figure out were to stand and deliver has been a problem.

I started out centered (feet 20 10 arrow) and moved left as far as feet 40 and between arrow 5-4.

Just was not doing it. So now I tried the "Walter Ray" of standing about 12 and going over the first arrow, with the best results yet.

(it's a bit intimidating running the ridge)

Also experimented with a little twist, starting with the thumb at 10 and letting go at 9:00 just to give it a little more pin action.

This was used last Tuesday, is not perfected yet but looks and feels promising, going back Friday to try again.



Edited by W9JAB ( 11:24 AM )

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: modified suitcase release mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1244

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1244A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



cool! as long as it works well for you, do it!

Just keep an eye on one tendency with that - it's almost exactly what my M-in-L does - be wary of rotating so your fingers move forward to 2:00 and thumb to 8:00 (or farther) so you end up with a bit of back-spin, which is bad.

I tell her to focus on keeping her thumb at 10:00 and she ends up keeping it around 9:00, which is what we want for her.

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: modified suitcase release spr3wr

USBC Bronze Level Coach



Registered: 08/19/06

Posts: 551

A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN Registered: 08/19/06Posts: 551A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN



W9JAB - can you post a video of your self bowling? that would help.

http://www.bowlingcommunity.com/b/ubbthreads.php/topics/136316/Help_us_help_you.html#Post136316

USBC Bronze level Coach

[censored] Ritger level 1 coach

High game 300 X 2

High series 810

Current ave. 213

