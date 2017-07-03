BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197149 - Today at 11:36 AM How do you search a forum?
leodlion Offline
Bantam

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 11
A/S/L: 65/m/California
I can not find the window to do a search. Do you need a number of messages before you can do this? Thanks.

#197150 - Today at 12:30 PM Re: How do you search a forum?
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 200
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
How do you search a forum?
Go to the top (in the blue banner) the box that says Google custom search.
It will search all BowlingFans.com Forum's and give you a list to choose from.

Top



