Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread

Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
It was looking like a more or less ordinary night for me after two games, but, after a spare to start, everything just "clicked" and I started carrying, going five in a row, single-pin spare, big-ish split, and then two Brooklyn strikes, which loosened me up enough (particularly knowing the game was in hand) to throw the last two flush. The 244 was my highest game in over three years, the last time I had a game that good coming on Sept. 18, 2013, in which I had both a 259 and a 244 in bowling 665.Result
: 161-162-244=567Average (87 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 173Next week's AVG+1 score
: 581Composite average (162 games)
: 174
My spare in the 10th first game was important, because we won by a pin on the fill. The second game was not as close, and, as I mentioned, the first strike in the 10th meant the third game win, for all four points.
