Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197131 - 08:57 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2064

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2064A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Goobee, 573 in team is very solid. Good bowling. We'd all love a recap. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197133 - 01:22 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 367

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 367A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



Team Pattern:



Unless you have a lot of hand and ball speed (neither of which I possess), deep inside lines are very tough to play. Most of my shots immediately wanted to move left as soon as it left my hand. I tried standing at 30 and 35 boards and it took extreme effort to get the ball out. Many shots immediately took off and headed to the 7-pin. When I did get it out far enough, there was no energy left when it struck the pocket.



Outside, I played with 7, 8, 9 & 10 boards with varying results. More often or not, it looked like I was in the pocket but I was leaving 4 pins. Obviously the entry angle was incorrect. 6 board I think was the shot but I couldn't consistently hit it. Any misses right of 6 board, you were in no man's land, the ball would not recover.



I settled with a shallow inside line, standing 20 and targeting 15. I used my Motiv Rebel Tank which is a modern pearl urethane. It gave me just enough tail movement to finish in the pocket and leave easy spares. Strikes were hard to come by, in 3 games, I believe I had 9 or so strikes. I picked up most of my spares, with only 1 open in each game.



Doubles and Singles:



You are only given 6 minutes practice so I tried as many lines as possible.



I first tried using the Rebel Tank and shallow inside line from the day before which I had some success with. No



From the outside, my ball would not finish. Either I didn't have enough surface or my low rev was the problem. Moving right and trying to angle the ball in would result in the ball going through the nose.



Inside, it was inconsistent. At one point, I threw 6 shots in a row solid in the pocket with only two strikes (3 ten pins and a 9 pin leaves). I tried moving my feet to fine tune and lost the shot completely after a while.



Spares were insanely hard to pick up, especially the left side. Left of 5 pin, balls took off like a scalded dog.



When I wasn't missing easy spares, I was getting killed by splits and washouts. Over/under was my enemy. I ended the day confused and abused by the shot.



Before leaving, I talked to one of the Storm reps. Her recommendation was a strong ball with surface (500) and playing outside for Doubles/Singles. Of course, she was also recommending her balls to accomplish this. Based on my poor experience with last year's practice lanes, I was going to skip it this year. My team consisting of 4 first timers who really wanted to practice so I obliged them. Again, the practice lanes were nothing like the actual conditions. I recommend skipping the practice lanes as they are expensive and do nothing to help you form your strategies.Team Pattern:Unless you have a lot of hand and ball speed (neither of which I possess), deep inside lines are very tough to play. Most of my shots immediately wanted to move left as soon as it left my hand. I tried standing at 30 and 35 boards and it took extreme effort to get the ball out. Many shots immediately took off and headed to the 7-pin. When I did get it out far enough, there was no energy left when it struck the pocket.Outside, I played with 7, 8, 9 & 10 boards with varying results. More often or not, it looked like I was in the pocket but I was leaving 4 pins. Obviously the entry angle was incorrect. 6 board I think was the shot but I couldn't consistently hit it. Any misses right of 6 board, you were in no man's land, the ball would not recover.I settled with a shallow inside line, standing 20 and targeting 15. I used my Motiv Rebel Tank which is a modern pearl urethane. It gave me just enough tail movement to finish in the pocket and leave easy spares. Strikes were hard to come by, in 3 games, I believe I had 9 or so strikes. I picked up most of my spares, with only 1 open in each game.Doubles and Singles:You are only given 6 minutes practice so I tried as many lines as possible.I first tried using the Rebel Tank and shallow inside line from the day before which I had some success with. No deal . Where I had a 5 board tail before, the ball just slid all the way down. I changed to a reactive ball and it went through the nose. I moved further inside and I moved outside as well. 6 minutes expired and I still did not have a plan.From the outside, my ball would not finish. Either I didn't have enough surface or my low rev was the problem. Moving right and trying to angle the ball in would result in the ball going through the nose.Inside, it was inconsistent. At one point, I threw 6 shots in a row solid in the pocket with only two strikes (3 ten pins and a 9 pin leaves). I tried moving my feet to fine tune and lost the shot completely after a while.Spares were insanely hard to pick up, especially the left side. Left of 5 pin, balls took off like a scalded dog.When I wasn't missing easy spares, I was getting killed by splits and washouts. Over/under was my enemy. I ended the day confused and abused by the shot.Before leaving, I talked to one of the Storm reps. Her recommendation was a strong ball with surface (500) and playing outside for Doubles/Singles. Of course, she was also recommending her balls to accomplish this. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top #197134 - 11:09 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: goobee] General Pounder





Registered: 03/28/06

Posts: 3391

A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL 3x Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 03/28/06Posts: 3391A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL Originally Posted By: goobee Getting ready to check out and leave Vegas. Day 1 I did OK, posted a 573 in team. Day 2 was horrible, not worth mentioning. I found the team pattern not as hard as doubles/singles, go figure. I'll post more information if anyone is interested after I get home tonight. Note: You are repeatedly warned both verbally and in print about the no video taping policy which I found annoying.



Looking forward to reading your take on the conditions. I am following a thread on /r/bowling on Reddit. There are a bunch of people who are posting what they are seeing. After looking there and from takes I've seen on FB, it looks like it is playing somewhat outside with controlled equipment. I was going back and forth with John Brockland. I mentioned getting the balls I listed above and he thought something more mid-ranged is going to work the best. Or, a strong ball with a weaker drilling.



I've seen a lot of posts about the warnings about taping. It's complete BS if you ask me. I want to start taking pictures of all of the staff out there Looking forward to reading your take on the conditions. I am following a thread on /r/bowling on Reddit. There are a bunch of people who are posting what they are seeing. After looking there and from takes I've seen on FB, it looks like it is playing somewhat outside with controlled equipment. I was going back and forth with John Brockland. I mentioned getting the balls I listed above and he thought something more mid-ranged is going to work the best. Or, a strong ball with a weaker drilling.I've seen a lot of posts about the warnings about taping. It's complete BS if you ask me. I want to start taking pictures of all of the staff out there _________________________

HG: 300

HS: 826

Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, , Hy-Road, Tropical Heat Hybrid, Tropical Heat Solid, Pitch Blue

Top #197137 - 08:53 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: General Pounder] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2064

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2064A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Originally Posted By: General Pounder

I've seen a lot of posts about the warnings about taping. It's complete BS if you ask me. I want to start taking pictures of all of the staff out there I've seen a lot of posts about the warnings about taping. It's complete BS if you ask me. I want to start taking pictures of all of the staff out there



I don't know if only team captains, or every participant gets an end of tournament survey, but I hope everyone who gets one, lets USBC know what a boneheaded rule change and policy this is.



I know I'll be getting a survey, and I look forward to eviscerating them on the issue. I don't know if only team captains, or every participant gets an end of tournament survey, but I hope everyone who gets one, lets USBC know what a boneheaded rule change and policy this is.I know I'll be getting a survey, and I look forward to eviscerating them on the issue. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel