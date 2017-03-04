BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Tournaments » 2017 USBC Open Championships
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197131 - 04/03/17 08:57 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2064
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Goobee, 573 in team is very solid. Good bowling. We'd all love a recap.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197133 - Yesterday at 01:22 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 367
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Based on my poor experience with last year's practice lanes, I was going to skip it this year. My team consisting of 4 first timers who really wanted to practice so I obliged them. Again, the practice lanes were nothing like the actual conditions. I recommend skipping the practice lanes as they are expensive and do nothing to help you form your strategies.

Team Pattern:

Unless you have a lot of hand and ball speed (neither of which I possess), deep inside lines are very tough to play. Most of my shots immediately wanted to move left as soon as it left my hand. I tried standing at 30 and 35 boards and it took extreme effort to get the ball out. Many shots immediately took off and headed to the 7-pin. When I did get it out far enough, there was no energy left when it struck the pocket.

Outside, I played with 7, 8, 9 & 10 boards with varying results. More often or not, it looked like I was in the pocket but I was leaving 4 pins. Obviously the entry angle was incorrect. 6 board I think was the shot but I couldn't consistently hit it. Any misses right of 6 board, you were in no man's land, the ball would not recover.

I settled with a shallow inside line, standing 20 and targeting 15. I used my Motiv Rebel Tank which is a modern pearl urethane. It gave me just enough tail movement to finish in the pocket and leave easy spares. Strikes were hard to come by, in 3 games, I believe I had 9 or so strikes. I picked up most of my spares, with only 1 open in each game.

Doubles and Singles:

You are only given 6 minutes practice so I tried as many lines as possible.

I first tried using the Rebel Tank and shallow inside line from the day before which I had some success with. No deal. Where I had a 5 board tail before, the ball just slid all the way down. I changed to a reactive ball and it went through the nose. I moved further inside and I moved outside as well. 6 minutes expired and I still did not have a plan.

From the outside, my ball would not finish. Either I didn't have enough surface or my low rev was the problem. Moving right and trying to angle the ball in would result in the ball going through the nose.

Inside, it was inconsistent. At one point, I threw 6 shots in a row solid in the pocket with only two strikes (3 ten pins and a 9 pin leaves). I tried moving my feet to fine tune and lost the shot completely after a while.

Spares were insanely hard to pick up, especially the left side. Left of 5 pin, balls took off like a scalded dog.

When I wasn't missing easy spares, I was getting killed by splits and washouts. Over/under was my enemy. I ended the day confused and abused by the shot.

Before leaving, I talked to one of the Storm reps. Her recommendation was a strong ball with surface (500) and playing outside for Doubles/Singles. Of course, she was also recommending her balls to accomplish this.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#197134 - Yesterday at 11:09 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: goobee]
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3391
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Originally Posted By: goobee
Getting ready to check out and leave Vegas. Day 1 I did OK, posted a 573 in team. Day 2 was horrible, not worth mentioning. I found the team pattern not as hard as doubles/singles, go figure. I'll post more information if anyone is interested after I get home tonight. Note: You are repeatedly warned both verbally and in print about the no video taping policy which I found annoying.


Looking forward to reading your take on the conditions. I am following a thread on /r/bowling on Reddit. There are a bunch of people who are posting what they are seeing. After looking there and from takes I've seen on FB, it looks like it is playing somewhat outside with controlled equipment. I was going back and forth with John Brockland. I mentioned getting the balls I listed above and he thought something more mid-ranged is going to work the best. Or, a strong ball with a weaker drilling.

I've seen a lot of posts about the warnings about taping. It's complete BS if you ask me. I want to start taking pictures of all of the staff out there smile
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, , Hy-Road, Tropical Heat Hybrid, Tropical Heat Solid, Pitch Blue

Top
#197137 - Yesterday at 08:53 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: General Pounder]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2064
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: General Pounder

I've seen a lot of posts about the warnings about taping. It's complete BS if you ask me. I want to start taking pictures of all of the staff out there smile


I don't know if only team captains, or every participant gets an end of tournament survey, but I hope everyone who gets one, lets USBC know what a boneheaded rule change and policy this is.

I know I'll be getting a survey, and I look forward to eviscerating them on the issue.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - Yesterday at 08:53 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-01-2017 "BOSS RADIO"
by wronghander - 04/03/17 10:10 PM
Winter '17 Week 12 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/03/17 05:19 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/02/17 09:18 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by SteveH - 04/01/17 10:07 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 03/31/17 02:59 PM
mental game
by mmalsed - 03/29/17 12:16 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - 03/29/17 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:35 AM
I cant concentrate
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:28 AM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - 03/28/17 11:44 AM
Winter '17 Week 11 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/28/17 12:39 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.