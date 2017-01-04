Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197108 - 10:00 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 701

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 701A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT 226-205-195 626



On of those nights I bowled better than my scores, but I do know the Why on most misses. That's encouraging. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197117 - 12:56 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 537

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 537A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Both of my leagues games got cancelled this week so open bowling today 185-226-214, some of the strikes weren't pretty, few across the head and one with the head pin last to fall but there's no pictures on score cards, so I'll write the 625 series down. _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #197121 - 11:38 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 470

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 470A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Nice job both Steves, I got off to a great start tonight with 267 and then plummeted to a 192 and 189. Had 1 other lefty on the pair who was playing deeper than me and ran into problems in the 2nd and 3rd games. Just don't have a good enough release right now to be able to play deeper. Have a new wrist device on the way that will hopefully be a band-aid for the interim but also working with a coach to help me with this. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top #197136 - 03:18 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 537

A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 537A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk 3 weeks left and we're 8 behind the leaders, they've still not sealed victory a couple more games like we've been doing and we can over take them or at least push them all the way to the final week _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Richie V. Moderator: Angel