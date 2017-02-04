BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197129 - Yesterday at 06:11 PM PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-01-2017 "BOSS RADIO"
The kids have come from all over the state to bowl in this week's PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR event, as we have visitors from as far away as Columbus and Augusta, as well as a couple of locals from Stars and Strikes and our first visitor from Brunswick Zone Lilburn. And one of our visitors has made the stepladder finals. The kids bowled three games of qualifying, throwing out their low game, just to get here. Now, let's see which one can get to the finish line and put their name on The Coveted Trophy Pin. One of our most interesting episodes, and a couple of really exciting matches.

https://youtu.be/cXIEKfhBO1c

#197132 - Yesterday at 10:10 PM Re: PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-01-2017 "BOSS RADIO"
Thanks for posting this here. I've been following PBT and really enjoying these. Also, nice to see a lefty make the stepladder. grin
