Good Morning 7 baggers. I amhappy to say that I am alive and well and that Last week Z I bowled fazirly well for me. I bowled a 168+159+202+529

The bad part of this weeks bowling for me was that the end of the second game I rolled a pocket 4-9 split in the tenth frame to lose the game by 5 pins. Oh well we took 3 out of 4 amy way.

Then on wednesday I wasw not feeling quite right and had more than my usualy pain in my left arm and some pressure on my chest. when ZI got up. So after doing some errands I decided to go to my local urgent care and be checked. 3 stents and 5 days later I am home. All I can say is have things checks if your chest is not feeling right.



glad you're doing better!!!

i have 5 or 6 stents...can't remember. last one(s) were over 10 years ago...no problems since. glad you're doing better!!!i have 5 or 6 stents...can't remember. last one(s) were over 10 years ago...no problems since. _________________________

