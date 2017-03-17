|
#196989 - 03/17/17 05:11 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 495
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
248, 205, 226. kept trying to lose it in the transition. talk about losing focus. the ball I should have balled down with I didnt even know was with me till 4th frame gm3. had 57 in the 4th then I remember to look thru my bag for something weak. oh gee. almost wasted 2 games bcause I didn't know I had it. struck out till 2nd ball in 10th 4pin. 226 game
Edited by rrb6699 (RayRay) (03/17/17 05:15 PM)
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197036 - 03/23/17 09:51 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
3x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3390
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
|
Meh week. 196.244.187. Not consistent. And the first game, I couldn't carry on the left lane. I left an 8 pin, 9 pin, then 7 pin in a row on that lane. All good shots too. At least we won the game and I won my point.
#197037 - 03/23/17 11:17 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Bracket Donor
Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
|
still can't string strikes.
225-219-211=655
another 30-clean. should be shooting higher scores on these.
#197088 - 03/29/17 09:32 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
3x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3390
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
|
260.175.212
Couldn't stay consistent 2nd game. Had a great look first game. X 9/ X 9/ XXXXXXXX
the 2 9/ were both ringing 10s.
Wheels fell off the bus after that. I missed the transition. Then it took me a while to catch up.
#197089 - 03/29/17 09:34 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
3x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3390
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
|
Richie: I need a sub for next week. Thanks!
#197092 - 03/29/17 12:34 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4482
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
|
Got it
#197124 - Today at 11:11 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 11/11/10
Posts: 487
A/S/L: 54/m/nyc /ny2
|
Good Morning 7 baggers. I amhappy to say that I am alive and well and that Last week Z I bowled fazirly well for me. I bowled a 168+159+202+529
The bad part of this weeks bowling for me was that the end of the second game I rolled a pocket 4-9 split in the tenth frame to lose the game by 5 pins. Oh well we took 3 out of 4 amy way.
Then on wednesday I wasw not feeling quite right and had more than my usualy pain in my left arm and some pressure on my chest. when ZI got up. So after doing some errands I decided to go to my local urgent care and be checked. 3 stents and 5 days later I am home. All I can say is have things checks if your chest is not feeling right.
