221-235-210-666. Always nice shooting the number of the beast- matches this strange birthmark on the back of my head.

Bowling once a week is hurting me- my spare game isn't what it was a few years ago. I've missed more 7 pins this season than in the last 5 at least.

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 772A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville the last 3 weeks I have posted a 660+set and other, let's say, less productive...this time I started spare, spare, spare, switched balls and had the back 9.



267

185

215

===

667



I had one split and one whiff that was silly. The previous time I tossed at the 10pin, I had barely picked it on the 6 pin side. So the next time I left it, did I move? Nope! I did after the miss and picked the rest of them that I left.



Had I done the math, I might have tossed a shot that had a chance to leave a weak 10 or something, rather than striking on the 3rd game fill ball to get "the number", bit I didn't



good luck, ya'll _________________________

edited in prep for nats (taking 5):

Roto Rogue Cell-1K dull

Lane Masters XS Power-2k dull

Storm Reign of Fire-2k dull

Brunswick Danger Zone-1k dull

Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull

Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull

Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish





268-300-258-826 last night. Threw the Rocket Ship all 3 games, same ball I used for my last honor scores. Left 5 single pins all night, made all 5, struck out in all 3 games, and my team went 9-0. I left a 10 pin and a 7 pin in frames 5 and 6 of game one, and a 7, a 6, and another 7 in frames 2, 3, and 4 of game 3. I had runs of 4, 19, and 8 strikes. 300 #34, 800 #21.

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!



Bowl up a Storm!

Look at us climb to within striking distance (pun intended) with 4 weeks to go-keep it up!

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!



Bowl up a Storm!

Week: Week 12 (Mar. 27-Apr. 2)

Game 1: 204
Game 2: 211
Game 3: 137

Five splits in the third game sucks.



Game 1: 204



Game 2: 211



Game 3: 137



Five splits in the third game sucks. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

