A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Thanks, Chuck. Nice series! And congratulations on the 300, Bill!



Game 1: A missed 7-pin and another open on a washout ruined an otherwise-solid game. Struck out in the 10th for 194.



Game 2: Only had four strikes all game but stayed clean for 204.



Game 3: Opened in the 5th on a 7-9 split, but otherwise had eight strikes for 235.



Total: 633

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Hey Team. I came down with a bad case of allergies. I haven't left the house due to light sensitivities. there wasn't enough time to ask for a sub so I'm ave-10 this week. Sorry.



I've never had allergies and hope I never do again. I can't believe how it wrecked my vision. _________________________

AWESOME WORK BILL! The first 300 is the hardest, I bet the next one will come quite a bit more quickly!

I recently made a change to my form. I added the 'over the bar' push away, which makes my entire swing smooth and repeatable.

I sure hope to get a shot another one real soon.

Thanks Chuck



I recently made a change to my form. I added the 'over the bar' push away, which makes my entire swing smooth and repeatable.



I sure hope to get a shot another one real soon.



A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia I tried to incorporate a couple of changes that I've been working on this week, to not-very-good results. One was to really focus on keeping my elbow in line with my swing (i.e. not chicken-wing it), which has helped my thumb exit the ball earlier (I've always thrown a spinner, which I've been trying to fix). The other was to not open my shoulders so much at release, to the point where my follow-through (left hand) was going to the right of my body. While I'm going to keep at it, this week it kind of threw off my rhythm, especially since I've been scoring really well (by my standards) the past couple of months.



I went 234-169-182 this week. More than half my shots were way inside of target and I left five big splits, and missing two makeable spares gave me seven open frames in total, which is unacceptable. Going to practice today and hopefully get a better feel of the changes.



Beefers1,



I'm not sure if this helps or not as we all have different bowling styles. I use a 5 step approach. The first two steps are very small and slow. I hold the ball high in my stance. As I take the 2nd step I push the ball up and let it fall naturally as I go through steps 3 - 5. For me, at least, this puts my swing in good timing with my feet. I'm able to project the ball out onto the lane.



I've also experimented with the ball placement in my initial set up. When I hold the ball more to the outside, the swing projects in a more left to right angle. When I hold the ball in a neutral position, the swing projects more straight up. If I hold the ball a little inside, the swing projects to the inside. I've been able to use these small changes (one or two inches) to place the ball where I want according to the lane conditions. Maybe these tips will help you avoid the tug shots.



I'm not sure if this helps or not as we all have different bowling styles. I use a 5 step approach. The first two steps are very small and slow. I hold the ball high in my stance. As I take the 2nd step I push the ball up and let it fall naturally as I go through steps 3 - 5. For me, at least, this puts my swing in good timing with my feet. I'm able to project the ball out onto the lane.

I've also experimented with the ball placement in my initial set up. When I hold the ball more to the outside, the swing projects in a more left to right angle. When I hold the ball in a neutral position, the swing projects more straight up. If I hold the ball a little inside, the swing projects to the inside. I've been able to use these small changes (one or two inches) to place the ball where I want according to the lane conditions. Maybe these tips will help you avoid the tug shots.

I'm a believer in tinkering with things to get the best footwork, arm swing and release. Sometimes the changes work and sometimes they don't. I think we all need to discover what will work for each of in our game. That takes experimentation. Good luck this week.

