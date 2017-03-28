#197116 - 10:50 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] Richie V.

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4481A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Originally Posted By: champ But its looking like the D/S pattern is definitely the nicer of the two. A 300 was shot today, and an 802 by another bowler tying the lead in singles.



Finally saw the bowl.com article on that. Todd Lathrop, one of the members of the Silver Lanes team that currently leads the team event, bowled the 300 in singles, which was the first of the tournament. Lots to like out of the weekend, but there's a strong group mostly from New England to bowl this month, Chris Viale's Cambridge Credit group. I believe one of the younger Westgate bowlers will be on the companion team. Finally saw the bowl.com article on that. Todd Lathrop, one of the members of the Silver Lanes team that currently leads the team event, bowled the 300 in singles, which was the first of the tournament. Lots to like out of the weekend, but there's a strong group mostly from New England to bowl this month, Chris Viale's Cambridge Credit group. I believe one of the younger Westgate bowlers will be on the companion team.



