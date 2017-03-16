BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196977 - 03/16/17 10:42 AM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
trekguy
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 781
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
215,222,213 = 650

Steady...
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

#197035 - 03/22/17 11:59 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
trekguy
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 781
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
201,235,267 = 703

Had some good carry tonight....
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

#197038 - 03/23/17 02:48 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
AmpleSound
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/17/07
Posts: 1224
A/S/L: 34/M/CO
195, 212, 225

Something has clicked!
_________________________
In the bag:
DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)
DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)
Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)

My best:
HGS - 300
HSS - 769

#197051 - 03/25/17 05:04 PM Re: Team 3
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 365
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I had a good day today. 179, 257, 175. My approach and backswing feels good, I'm feeling confident for Nationals next weekend.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197115 - Yesterday at 09:57 PM Re: Team 3
trekguy
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 781
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
204,196,184 = 584

Just a little off...

Good luck in Vegas goobee!
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

