BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Tournaments » 2017 USBC Open Championships
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197079 - 03/28/17 11:43 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4480
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328825

Already been alluded to in the thread, but Matt Gasn (Clarksville, TN) bowled 251-286-265 for an 802 and the lead in Regular Singles, and it helped his Vanilla Salsa team (Roseville, CA) into the Team All-Events lead (9,743). The 802 was the first 800 of the tournament; trying to remember when the last time the tournament saw an 800 series before a 300 game was.

http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328832

Sunday, Robert Leser (Fenton, MI) & Darin Craine (Burton, MI) posted a collective 1,342 score to take the Regular Doubles lead. Article linked above also notes to changes to leads in the Standard and Classified divisions.


Edited by Richie V. (03/28/17 11:46 AM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197102 - Yesterday at 03:01 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4480
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328862

Probably won't say much other than the new Regular Team leaders are NEBA champions all. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197103 - Yesterday at 03:46 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 365
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
We'll be there tonight. Hitting the practice pairs at 10:00 PM.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#197105 - Yesterday at 08:21 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: Richie V.]
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2061
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: Richie V.
http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328862

Probably won't say much other than the new Regular Team leaders are NEBA champions all. smile


I knew you'd like that. I know a lot of people who put Tony Reynaud on the list of bowlers who really deserve to win a Eagle. Time will tell. It will be a good finish either way.

But its looking like the D/S pattern is definitely the nicer of the two. A 300 was shot today, and an 802 by another bowler tying the lead in singles.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#197111 - Today at 01:19 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4480
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Originally Posted By: champ
But its looking like the D/S pattern is definitely the nicer of the two. A 300 was shot today, and an 802 by another bowler tying the lead in singles.


Maybe balancing a hard team pattern? Don't get me wrong, though, b/c it should be hard to win the team Eagle; it's the one they all want. smile


Edited by Richie V. (Today at 01:20 PM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197113 - Today at 02:37 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2061
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
USBC's current leadership definitely wants to protect the team scores. After 2014, when 3720 was shot, and it took 3500 to be in the top 10, the team event pattern has been much, much harder. Not that the D/S pattern is easy (its not by a long shot) but they at least give you a little more shape to work with in D/S.

It goes to show how good the nation's best teams are though. 2014 was my first year bowling the tournament. Everyone was talking how high the scores were and the lanes were soft. These guys think 2.6:1 was soft! I went and struggled my way to 540 and was amazed anyone could think they were easy. The next two years however, when the patterns dropped to under 2:1 was really eye opening.

Matt Gasn said on an above180 interview that the first team to 3300 this year is probably the winner.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - Today at 02:37 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by SteveH - Today at 10:07 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 02:59 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/29/17 10:41 PM
mental game
by mmalsed - 03/29/17 12:16 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - 03/29/17 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:35 AM
I cant concentrate
by anegmyt - 03/29/17 06:28 AM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - 03/28/17 11:44 AM
Winter '17 Week 11 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/28/17 12:39 AM
better release - drilling - drills
by spectral - 03/24/17 08:45 AM
2 handed bolwing
by W9JAB - 03/21/17 02:28 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.