#196939 - 03/13/17 12:53 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2060
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
A boring night tonight.
183 (with a missed 2 pin in the 10th), 203, 236 for 622.
Career Highs: 300/759
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196953 - 03/14/17 03:25 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4479
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Well, got three from 7 Baggers, anyway, and, with Splits & Washouts only winning two, our lead over them increased.
#196974 - 03/15/17 10:33 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4479
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
173-140-147=460The bowling, frame-by-frame
Kind of meh...six missed corner pins, but you can use that punch-out in the first game.
#197002 - 03/20/17 12:33 AM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2060
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I had a good night. 221, 231, 238 for 690. May have been 30 clean but I'm fuzzy on the first game.
My team also bowled a make-up for two weeks ago and I shot 677. So a 227 average for six games bowled today. Not bad.
Career Highs: 300/759
#197014 - 03/21/17 10:08 AM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4479
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Four from the Square Balls, and Splits & Washouts won five, so they only gained a point on us, which is fine, because if that keeps happening now, we still win.
#197033 - 03/22/17 10:53 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4479
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
189-136-207=532The frame-by-frame
Bad second game, but the third game more than offset that.
#197076 - 03/28/17 10:08 AM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4479
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Ran into a buzzsaw named Fin09, but, even with his big set, we still won two from the Big Guns. Splits & Washouts won two, also, so we maintain our lead.
#197094 - 03/29/17 10:45 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4479
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
161-162-244=567The bowling, frame-by-frame
If we can get together in the third game, we could be dangerous.
#197107 - Yesterday at 10:21 PM
Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2060
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Great bowling Richie!
