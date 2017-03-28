2017 USBC Open Championships

http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328825
Already been alluded to in the thread, but Matt Gasn (Clarksville, TN) bowled 251-286-265 for an 802 and the lead in Regular Singles, and it helped his Vanilla Salsa team (Roseville, CA) into the Team All-Events lead (9,743). The 802 was the first 800 of the tournament; trying to remember when the last time the tournament saw an 800 series before a 300 game was.http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328832
Sunday, Robert Leser (Fenton, MI) & Darin Craine (Burton, MI) posted a collective 1,342 score to take the Regular Doubles lead. Article linked above also notes to changes to leads in the Standard and Classified divisions.
