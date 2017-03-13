|
#196932 - 03/13/17 01:43 AM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 468
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Good bowling Smooth Stroker and SteveH appreciate you sharing that story as well. Tough one SteveA, looks like the lanes were very tough based on the ball reaction you're describing.
I held my own tonight with 210, 230, and 232 for 672. Actually was coming off a lesson with a coach yesterday and was trying to work on a couple of things that I figured I could implement in league without ruining my scores. Got off to a slow start and had to rely mostly on spares in game 1 including a 4,7,10 conversion to stay clean. Strikes started to come in games 2 and 3 and managed to get into the 230s despite having an open in each game. Fortunately it was a good night for my teammates as well as they both were over average and we got a much needed sweep.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196996 - 03/18/17 06:34 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 699
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I hope the team had a great first game.
146 - 232 - 185 = 563
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
#196998 - 03/19/17 06:13 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 535
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Funny old game this , played better in the second for the lowest score , 7 nines in that game . went 213-209-222 for 644.
Looks like you got it sussed in the 2nd game there SteveH
PB
High game 257
series 704
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
#197003 - 03/20/17 01:39 AM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 468
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Good bounce back after game 1 SteveH, and nice series SteveA.
I shot 228,223,245 just missing out on the 700 series with 696. Just one open frame, a dreaded 6-8 split in the 3rd game. Other than that shot pretty much slammed the pocket all night but thought my carry could have been better. Too many flat 7s on what I felt were good solid pocket hits coming in at a good angle. I'm getting my ball baked in a revivor oven so I'm expecting to see better ball reaction next week. I'll take the 696 but still have a goal of shooting a 300 or 800 before the season is done.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone
#197010 - 03/20/17 04:47 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 699
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Solid series there SteveA. Looks like you were in the pocket all night Wrong.
Nice 5 point pickup for the team.
Don't know where my mind was in game 1, everyone else did ok.
The boards flashed for a long time Friday night, as the poor guy with Parkinsons had a 221 first game, and a 500 series. He was beaming all night. Just incredible what he can still do.
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
#197049 - 03/25/17 09:17 AM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 699
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Hy Road Pearl got a workout last night, probably 26 out of 30 frames.
182-258-190 for a 630.
Second game, open frame split, 8-bagger. This will mark the third time in my 9-year bowling career that I learned how to use "hand", axis, etc... A lot more fun than hurling. I figure by the time I'm 70, I'll learn how to roll a clean game
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
#197059 - 03/26/17 05:14 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 535
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Felt I'd better carry in the pocket tonight for game one 230, then 3 nines to finish game two , they either rocked to angles where they should have fallen and stood back up or were tapped upright for a 190 game and I thought here I go again , One silly miss in the third for 235 , I'll settle for 655.
Working on not chopping my follow through short and seems to be paying dividends
Nice play from both of you wronghander and SteveH
PB
High game 257
series 704
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
#197060 - 03/26/17 05:28 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 699
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Could definitely help us this week, nice bowling guys.
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
#197066 - 03/26/17 11:03 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 468
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Very nice bowling both of you. Unfortunately I struggled tonight. Started with 223 but downhill from there with 192 and 188, barely breaking 600. Had thumb issues from the end of game 1 through the rest of the night and just couldn't get the ball off my hand the right way. Didn't help that the lanes were dry either.
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone
#197099 - Today at 06:49 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 535
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
We had a good week, and put some great games in there , unfortunately we came up against one of the 2 teams then also did , 2 points but we're still well in the hunt for winning this thing.
We've all had those games wronghander, 600+ is still a decent series, lets hope we can build on it.
PB
High game 257
series 704
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
