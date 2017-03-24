BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 2: High Flush
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197044 - 03/24/17 01:30 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1236
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Thanks, Chuck. Nice series! And congratulations on the 300, Bill!

Game 1: A missed 7-pin and another open on a washout ruined an otherwise-solid game. Struck out in the 10th for 194.

Game 2: Only had four strikes all game but stayed clean for 204.

Game 3: Opened in the 5th on a 7-9 split, but otherwise had eight strikes for 235.

Total: 633

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197098 - Today at 06:21 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 384
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Hey Team. I came down with a bad case of allergies. I haven't left the house due to light sensitivities. there wasn't enough time to ask for a sub so I'm ave-10 this week. Sorry.

I've never had allergies and hope I never do again. I can't believe how it wrecked my vision.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by 82Boat69 - 0 seconds ago
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by BowlerBill - Today at 06:16 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:41 PM
mental game
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 12:16 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - Yesterday at 06:35 AM
I cant concentrate
by anegmyt - Yesterday at 06:28 AM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - 03/28/17 11:44 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 03/28/17 11:43 AM
Winter '17 Week 11 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/28/17 12:39 AM
better release - drilling - drills
by spectral - 03/24/17 08:45 AM
2 handed bolwing
by W9JAB - 03/21/17 02:28 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.