#196989 - 03/17/17 05:11 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
248, 205, 226. kept trying to lose it in the transition. talk about losing focus. the ball I should have balled down with I didnt even know was with me till 4th frame gm3. had 57 in the 4th then I remember to look thru my bag for something weak. oh gee. almost wasted 2 games bcause I didn't know I had it. struck out till 2nd ball in 10th 4pin. 226 game
Edited by rrb6699 (RayRay) (03/17/17 05:15 PM)
#197036 - 03/23/17 09:51 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Meh week. 196.244.187. Not consistent. And the first game, I couldn't carry on the left lane. I left an 8 pin, 9 pin, then 7 pin in a row on that lane. All good shots too. At least we won the game and I won my point.
#197037 - 03/23/17 11:17 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
still can't string strikes.
225-219-211=655
another 30-clean. should be shooting higher scores on these.
#197088 - Yesterday at 09:32 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
260.175.212
Couldn't stay consistent 2nd game. Had a great look first game. X 9/ X 9/ XXXXXXXX
the 2 9/ were both ringing 10s.
Wheels fell off the bus after that. I missed the transition. Then it took me a while to catch up.
#197089 - Yesterday at 09:34 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Richie: I need a sub for next week. Thanks!
#197092 - Yesterday at 12:34 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Got it
