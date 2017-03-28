Sponsored Links







Urethane Ball Motion Explained?





Can someone please explain the difference in the ball motion of a urethane ball vs. a reactive ball?



My experience is that urethane hooks and rolls earlier than reactive, but hooks less and rolls longer with less lateral movement.

Reactive slides much longer and hooks and rolls later, but has much more sudden lateral movement.



Is this correct?



In my own person experience on the fresh of some heavier oil house shots, using a strong reactive and a strong urethane, both at 2000 grit, I have found that my strong reactive ball will slide too long and roll too late and sometimes not even get into a roll at all. When this happens I pull out the strong urethane ball and on the same exact line the urethane ball will roll and often roll very early.



Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained?





A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2057A/S/L: 29/M/AZ You're on the money nord. What makes reactive, reactive, is its ability to skid through oil, store energy, respond to friction rapidly.



Urethane reads very early and very slowly. That's what give it the trademark smooth roll. Most genuine urethane from the 80s also lacked dynamic cores, and they did not flare, making them even smoother. _________________________

Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained?





Urethane reads very early and very slowly. That's what give it the trademark smooth roll. Most genuine urethane from the 80s also lacked dynamic cores, and they did not flare, making them even smoother.



And this is really what I am seeing. But I talked to a coach online who made the statement that "if reactive was not rolling on a pattern then for sure urethane could never roll.

Reactive is always stronger than urethane." But almost every time I can't get a reactive to roll, if I pull out my strong urethane, it will roll and roll early.

It may not carry well once it hits the pins due to the higher oil volume, but at least it is rolling.



But why is this?

Is it because the urethane ball is relying on mechanical friction (the lower grit) rather than chemical friction like a reactive ball?

The deep grit of the urethane can dig in while the reactive will float over the oil? And this is really what I am seeing. But I talked to a coach online who made the statement that "if reactive was not rolling on a pattern then for sure urethane could never roll.Reactive is always stronger than urethane." But almost every time I can't get a reactive to roll, if I pull out my strong urethane, it will roll and roll early.It may not carry well once it hits the pins due to the higher oil volume, but at least it is rolling.But why is this?Is it because the urethane ball is relying on mechanical friction (the lower grit) rather than chemical friction like a reactive ball?The deep grit of the urethane can dig in while the reactive will float over the oil? _________________________

