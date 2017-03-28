BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197093 - Yesterday at 10:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4477
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

It was looking like a more or less ordinary night for me after two games, but, after a spare to start, everything just "clicked" and I started carrying, going five in a row, single-pin spare, big-ish split, and then two Brooklyn strikes, which loosened me up enough (particularly knowing the game was in hand) to throw the last two flush. The 244 was my highest game in over three years, the last time I had a game that good coming on Sept. 18, 2013, in which I had both a 259 and a 244 in bowling 665.

Result: 161-162-244=567
Average (87 games): 173
Average for last 9 games: 173
Next week's AVG+1 score: 581

Composite average (162 games): 174

My spare in the 10th first game was important, because we won by a pin on the fill. The second game was not as close, and, as I mentioned, the first strike in the 10th meant the third game win, for all four points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

