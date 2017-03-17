BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196989 - 03/17/17 05:11 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 495
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
248, 205, 226. kept trying to lose it in the transition. talk about losing focus. the ball I should have balled down with I didnt even know was with me till 4th frame gm3. had 57 in the 4th then I remember to look thru my bag for something weak. oh gee. almost wasted 2 games bcause I didn't know I had it. struck out till 2nd ball in 10th 4pin. 226 game


Edited by rrb6699 (RayRay) (03/17/17 05:15 PM)
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197036 - 03/23/17 09:51 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3389
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Meh week. 196.244.187. Not consistent. And the first game, I couldn't carry on the left lane. I left an 8 pin, 9 pin, then 7 pin in a row on that lane. All good shots too. At least we won the game and I won my point.
#197037 - 03/23/17 11:17 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
still can't string strikes.
225-219-211=655

another 30-clean. should be shooting higher scores on these.
#197088 - Today at 09:32 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3389
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
260.175.212

Couldn't stay consistent 2nd game. Had a great look first game. X 9/ X 9/ XXXXXXXX
the 2 9/ were both ringing 10s.
Wheels fell off the bus after that. I missed the transition. Then it took me a while to catch up.
#197089 - Today at 09:34 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3389
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Richie: I need a sub for next week. Thanks!
#197092 - Today at 12:34 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4475
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Got it
