Bowling is actually a pretty simple game. It becomes more complex the higher your average gets.
Agreed
What causes problems, is what we as individuals bring to our games.
How do you toss a gutter ball on the first shot then pick up the spare (what I call a big spare)on the next shot?
It's all about concentration.
I like to say that there's a million things that can go wrong between your first step and the fowl line.
When your three days older than dirt, it's easy to have a little brain f*rt and screw up the shot.
Pros are light years away from the rest of us
Watch the pro's. You do not see them just step up a chuck one out. Every shot is just as important as the last, we get complacent, maybe for you it's the middle of the second game or the tail end of the third but at some time in a three game set, you let one go that you know you shouldn't have, or you make that impossible split and mess up on the very next shot.
As your title is, The mental game, My point is you know what to do, it's just a matter of doing it, and the only way to do it is a concentrated effort of the task at hand.
Well best of luck on getting out of the slump, but remember that it's all about concentration, laser focus. Intensely paying attention to making your shot.