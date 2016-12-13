Sponsored Links







Slumps are a great topic, because I've just started one.



In some slumps, I'm all over the place. In this one, I'm hitting the pocket but not carrying the hits. As usual I look at the results of my hits for clues, but I'm not seeing anything obvious.



When this occurs, I simply assume my speed and RPM's are mismatched or maybe axis rotation is off. I only throw 14 pounds, so I don't need to be too far off to lose a hit.



Because I can change balls and lines and get the same result, I've settle on speed/RPM mismatched. The cause is most likely missing my 'timing point' so my leverage isn't what it needs to be.



When my 'timing point' is wrong, I need to adjust my feet and be more patient with my release. Oddly, any physical attempt I make to get synced puts me just a bit too early or just a bit too late.



I'm 69 and the physical adjustment might be to small for my aging coordination. I'm beginning to think for some slumps I just need to ride them out. I'll keep trying though. _________________________

First off I wonder what different people consider a slump. How long does it have to be to be considered a slump or just a couple off nights.

For me I try and look at why I am not scoring. Am I bowling good physically just not carrying or mental game not keeping up? Is my physical game off?



For me I try and look at why I am not scoring. Am I bowling good physically just not carrying or mental game not keeping up? Is my physical game off?



The two things in my opinion that can help to end a slump are to either take a break of 2+ weeks. (not a good option to me) Or I need to try something drastically different for a week or two. _________________________

For me it's all about the numbers. I shoot 12 games a week and 4 are in league. If my average for all my games drops off 5-10% for a couple of weeks, I consider myself in a slump. I consider all slumps equal :-) I go back to basics and begin trying to figure out the problem. Even if I know what's wrong, I'm not always able to correct the problem physically.

Over my life I think slumps usually run 2-4 weeks despite all my best efforts. Its like nothing feels right and then one day it does and things go back to normal :-)



Over my life I think slumps usually run 2-4 weeks despite all my best efforts. Its like nothing feels right and then one day it does and things go back to normal :-) _________________________

A/S/L: 25/m/Chicago I've never thought of that, sounds like a good idea that I might try. My mental trick is to ignore the numbers and just focus on the game.

A/S/L: 69/M/California Bowling is actually a pretty simple game. It becomes more complex the higher your average gets. Pros are light years away from the rest of us, but the underlying game is pretty simple.



What causes problems, is what we as individuals bring to our games.



Any of the above can change speed, RPM's, or axis rotation. Now add in the lane pattern and ball we're throwing.



Now, combine all of these and you have a a general idea of the physical dynamics we go through on each shot. None of us are perfect, but we can minimize variation with a disciplined approach to determine what's wrong and how to solve it.



We can't eliminate slumps, but we can minimize their depth and duration. Too many worry about their scores when they practice. In my mind, that's not practice. If we're not careful, it's just as easy to practice bad habits as it is to practice good habits. If we're just aerobic bowling, we may not notice the difference.



I've shot many good games while throwing the ball poorly. I've also shot many lower scores throwing the ball well. Putting it all together when it counts is the trick :-)



When you practice, have a plan! _________________________

Quote: Bowling is actually a pretty simple game. It becomes more complex the higher your average gets.

Agreed

Quote: What causes problems, is what we as individuals bring to our games.

Agreed

Quote: What causes problems, is what we as individuals bring to our games.

It's all about concentration.

I like to say that there's a million things that can go wrong between your first step and the fowl line.

When your three days older than dirt, it's easy to have a little brain f*rt and screw up the shot.

Quote: Pros are light years away from the rest of us

As your title is, The mental game, My point is you know what to do, it's just a matter of doing it, and the only way to do it is a concentrated effort of the task at hand.



LOL - unless the game is decided and they throw their spare ball right down the middle. . . LOL . . . OR they do a flop.



LOL - unless the game is decided and they throw their spare ball right down the middle. . . LOL . . . OR they do a flop.

But you're both absolutely correct.

