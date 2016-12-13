BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » mental game
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196090 - 12/13/16 09:19 PM Re: mental game [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 359
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Slumps are a great topic, because I've just started one.

In some slumps, I'm all over the place. In this one, I'm hitting the pocket but not carrying the hits. As usual I look at the results of my hits for clues, but I'm not seeing anything obvious.

When this occurs, I simply assume my speed and RPM's are mismatched or maybe axis rotation is off. I only throw 14 pounds, so I don't need to be too far off to lose a hit.

Because I can change balls and lines and get the same result, I've settle on speed/RPM mismatched. The cause is most likely missing my 'timing point' so my leverage isn't what it needs to be.

When my 'timing point' is wrong, I need to adjust my feet and be more patient with my release. Oddly, any physical attempt I make to get synced puts me just a bit too early or just a bit too late.

I'm 69 and the physical adjustment might be to small for my aging coordination. I'm beginning to think for some slumps I just need to ride them out. I'll keep trying though.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196092 - 12/14/16 09:53 AM Re: mental game [Re: Doogie]
Doogie Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 08/31/11
Posts: 348
A/S/L: 33/M/Lincoln, NE
First off I wonder what different people consider a slump. How long does it have to be to be considered a slump or just a couple off nights.

For me I try and look at why I am not scoring. Am I bowling good physically just not carrying or mental game not keeping up? Is my physical game off?

The two things in my opinion that can help to end a slump are to either take a break of 2+ weeks. (not a good option to me) Or I need to try something drastically different for a week or two.
_________________________
Hammer: Taboo Blue/Silver
Hammer: Taboo Deep Purple
Ebonite: Mission
Storm: Supernatural

Top
#196094 - 12/14/16 10:08 AM Re: mental game [Re: Doogie]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 359
A/S/L: 69/M/California
For me it's all about the numbers. I shoot 12 games a week and 4 are in league. If my average for all my games drops off 5-10% for a couple of weeks, I consider myself in a slump. I consider all slumps equal :-) I go back to basics and begin trying to figure out the problem. Even if I know what's wrong, I'm not always able to correct the problem physically.

Over my life I think slumps usually run 2-4 weeks despite all my best efforts. Its like nothing feels right and then one day it does and things go back to normal :-)
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197074 - Yesterday at 08:37 AM Re: mental game [Re: Doogie]
anegmyt Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/23/17
Posts: 3
A/S/L: 25/m/Chicago
I've never thought of that, sounds like a good idea that I might try. My mental trick is to ignore the numbers and just focus on the game.

Top
#197075 - Yesterday at 09:12 AM Re: mental game [Re: anegmyt]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 359
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Bowling is actually a pretty simple game. It becomes more complex the higher your average gets. Pros are light years away from the rest of us, but the underlying game is pretty simple.

What causes problems, is what we as individuals bring to our games.

A slight flex in wrist position
A slight rotation of our hand
A thumb that's just a little sticky/loose
A step cadence that's just a little off
A premature pull of our swing
A slight change in body angle/spine tilt

Any of the above can change speed, RPM's, or axis rotation. Now add in the lane pattern and ball we're throwing.

Now, combine all of these and you have a a general idea of the physical dynamics we go through on each shot. None of us are perfect, but we can minimize variation with a disciplined approach to determine what's wrong and how to solve it.

We can't eliminate slumps, but we can minimize their depth and duration. Too many worry about their scores when they practice. In my mind, that's not practice. If we're not careful, it's just as easy to practice bad habits as it is to practice good habits. If we're just aerobic bowling, we may not notice the difference.

I've shot many good games while throwing the ball poorly. I've also shot many lower scores throwing the ball well. Putting it all together when it counts is the trick :-)

When you practice, have a plan!
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197081 - Yesterday at 02:50 PM Re: mental game [Re: 82Boat69]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 198
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Quote:
Bowling is actually a pretty simple game. It becomes more complex the higher your average gets.

Agreed
Quote:
What causes problems, is what we as individuals bring to our games.
How do you toss a gutter ball on the first shot then pick up the spare (what I call a big spare)on the next shot?
It's all about concentration.
I like to say that there's a million things that can go wrong between your first step and the fowl line.
When your three days older than dirt, it's easy to have a little brain f*rt and screw up the shot.
Quote:
Pros are light years away from the rest of us
Watch the pro's. You do not see them just step up a chuck one out. Every shot is just as important as the last, we get complacent, maybe for you it's the middle of the second game or the tail end of the third but at some time in a three game set, you let one go that you know you shouldn't have, or you make that impossible split and mess up on the very next shot.
As your title is, The mental game, My point is you know what to do, it's just a matter of doing it, and the only way to do it is a concentrated effort of the task at hand.

Well best of luck on getting out of the slump, but remember that it's all about concentration, laser focus. Intensely paying attention to making your shot.

Top
#197091 - Today at 12:16 PM Re: mental game [Re: W9JAB]
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1240
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
Quote:
Bowling is actually a pretty simple game. It becomes more complex the higher your average gets.

Agreed
Quote:
What causes problems, is what we as individuals bring to our games.
How do you toss a gutter ball on the first shot then pick up the spare (what I call a big spare)on the next shot?
It's all about concentration.
I like to say that there's a million things that can go wrong between your first step and the fowl line.
When your three days older than dirt, it's easy to have a little brain f*rt and screw up the shot.
Quote:
Pros are light years away from the rest of us
Watch the pro's. You do not see them just step up a chuck one out.


LOL - unless the game is decided and they throw their spare ball right down the middle. . . LOL . . . OR they do a flop. smile

But you're both absolutely correct. smile
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
mental game
by mmalsed - Today at 12:16 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - Today at 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - Today at 06:35 AM
I cant concentrate
by anegmyt - Today at 06:28 AM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by champ - Yesterday at 09:51 PM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 11:44 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 11:43 AM
Winter '17 Week 11 VL results
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 12:39 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/26/17 09:51 PM
better release - drilling - drills
by spectral - 03/24/17 08:45 AM
2 handed bolwing
by W9JAB - 03/21/17 02:28 PM
Winter '17 Week 10 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/20/17 04:27 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.