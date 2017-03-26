Sponsored Links







Parallel Sparing









Anybody can point me to an article or thread dealing on parallel sparing techniques? I can not search the forum yet I suppose I need a minimum number of posts to do that. Thanks.











Re: Parallel Sparing









Originally Posted By: leodlion
Anybody can point me to an article or thread dealing on parallel sparing techniques? I can not search the forum yet I suppose I need a minimum number of posts to do that. Thanks.

Here's a link for you:

www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/how-to-never-miss-another-spare?



Hope this helps... Here's a link for you:Hope this helps...

Re: Parallel Sparing











www.modern-bowling.com/Bowling-Tips-and-Lessons-Coaching-Las-Vegas-NV.html



The article is called shadow pin spare shooting by Rob Mautner.

Here's another system that has merit:

www.modern-bowling.com/Bowling-Tips-and-Lessons-Coaching-Las-Vegas-NV.html

The article is called shadow pin spare shooting by Rob Mautner.

Hope this helps...

Re: Parallel Sparing









Many thanks djp. I read the first article before. It was very cursory description of the parallel system. The second article about the Shadow Pin system is more detailed. I will try it next time I bowl. I bowl straight anyway for sparing but now I know where to aim the ball. It highly recommend getting a plastic ball. I will do that soon also.

Re: Parallel Sparing









A/S/L: 65/m/California I tried the Shadow Pin yesterday and my sparing became terrible. I attribute this to not being use to it. It will take some time. I also need to get a plastic ball instead of my strike ball.



My biggest problem is the 7 and 10 pins. I used to stand on the other side and throw a straight ball but diagonal. Yesterday I stand in the middle. I had bad results at the start but I was getting the groove after a while.

Re: Parallel Sparing











Yes, corner pins are the toughest. Especially the 10-pin for right handers.

I've found that my spare shots have improved when I finally decided to have my bowling side arm aligned pretty close to the middle of the lane. Typically you'll have a 7 or 8 board offset from center. So I line up on board 27 or 28 for practically every single pin shot I make.

As an example I'll target board 18 or 19 at the arrows for a 7-pin and I'll target board 11 or 12 at the arrows for a 10-pin. Usually there's enough oil on the lane to allow the ball to slide a good ways down the lane without hooking much at all even if you put some revs on the ball.

Get that plastic ball and things may work much better for you. I use a shiny urethane ball.

Okay. I've tried a lot of ways to improve my spare shooting and I still have a way to go unfortunately.

Yes, corner pins are the toughest. Especially the 10-pin for right handers.

I've found that my spare shots have improved when I finally decided to have my bowling side arm aligned pretty close to the middle of the lane. Typically you'll have a 7 or 8 board offset from center. So I line up on board 27 or 28 for practically every single pin shot I make.

As an example I'll target board 18 or 19 at the arrows for a 7-pin and I'll target board 11 or 12 at the arrows for a 10-pin. Usually there's enough oil on the lane to allow the ball to slide a good ways down the lane without hooking much at all even if you put some revs on the ball.

Get that plastic ball and things may work much better for you. I use a shiny urethane ball.

Hope this helps...

Re: Parallel Sparing













Yes you what to throw strikes, BUT

(big but, giggle snicker) as we all know they just can't all be strikes.

So when you go to the lanes to "practice" make sure you do work on your spares.

I like to make my first shot a corner pin 7 or 10 then toss your strike shot on the second ball.

Also toss a few that will give you some challenging leaves, remember it's practice so do not look at scores.

Also have a spare system and stick to it, keep a note book so you can know what works.

Practice your spares

Yes you what to throw strikes, BUT (big but, giggle snicker) as we all know they just can't all be strikes.

So when you go to the lanes to "practice" make sure you do work on your spares.

I like to make my first shot a corner pin 7 or 10 then toss your strike shot on the second ball.

Also toss a few that will give you some challenging leaves, remember it's practice so do not look at scores.

Also have a spare system and stick to it, keep a note book so you can know what works.

Also learn to throw your ball straight, even the biggest hook monster ball, can be sent out straight with practice.

