BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » Parallel Sparing
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197056 - 03/26/17 02:03 PM Parallel Sparing
leodlion Offline
Bantam

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 10
A/S/L: 65/m/California
Anybody can point me to an article or thread dealing on parallel sparing techniques? I can not search the forum yet I suppose I need a minimum number of posts to do that. Thanks.

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197057 - 03/26/17 03:14 PM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: leodlion]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: leodlion
Anybody can point me to an article or thread dealing on parallel sparing techniques? I can not search the forum yet I suppose I need a minimum number of posts to do that. Thanks.

Here's a link for you:
www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/how-to-never-miss-another-spare?

Hope this helps...

Top
#197058 - 03/26/17 03:26 PM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: leodlion]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Here's another system that has merit:
www.modern-bowling.com/Bowling-Tips-and-Lessons-Coaching-Las-Vegas-NV.html

The article is called shadow pin spare shooting by Rob Mautner.
Hope this helps...

Top
#197071 - 03/27/17 11:55 AM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: leodlion]
leodlion Offline
Bantam

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 10
A/S/L: 65/m/California
Many thanks djp. I read the first article before. It was very cursory description of the parallel system. The second article about the Shadow Pin system is more detailed. I will try it next time I bowl. I bowl straight anyway for sparing but now I know where to aim the ball. It highly recommend getting a plastic ball. I will do that soon also.

Top
#197077 - Yesterday at 11:05 AM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: leodlion]
leodlion Offline
Bantam

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 10
A/S/L: 65/m/California
I tried the Shadow Pin yesterday and my sparing became terrible. I attribute this to not being use to it. It will take some time. I also need to get a plastic ball instead of my strike ball.

My biggest problem is the 7 and 10 pins. I used to stand on the other side and throw a straight ball but diagonal. Yesterday I stand in the middle. I had bad results at the start but I was getting the groove after a while.

Top
#197085 - Yesterday at 11:16 PM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: leodlion]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Okay. I've tried a lot of ways to improve my spare shooting and I still have a way to go unfortunately. smile
Yes, corner pins are the toughest. Especially the 10-pin for right handers.
I've found that my spare shots have improved when I finally decided to have my bowling side arm aligned pretty close to the middle of the lane. Typically you'll have a 7 or 8 board offset from center. So I line up on board 27 or 28 for practically every single pin shot I make.
As an example I'll target board 18 or 19 at the arrows for a 7-pin and I'll target board 11 or 12 at the arrows for a 10-pin. Usually there's enough oil on the lane to allow the ball to slide a good ways down the lane without hooking much at all even if you put some revs on the ball.
Get that plastic ball and things may work much better for you. I use a shiny urethane ball.
Hope this helps...

Top
#197090 - Today at 11:32 AM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: djp1080]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 198
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Practice your spares

Yes you what to throw strikes, BUT
(big but, giggle snicker) rotfl as we all know they just can't all be strikes. crying
So when you go to the lanes to "practice" make sure you do work on your spares. thumbsup
I like to make my first shot a corner pin 7 or 10 then toss your strike shot on the second ball.
Also toss a few that will give you some challenging leaves, remember it's practice so do not look at scores.
Also have a spare system and stick to it, keep a note book so you can know what works.
Also learn to throw your ball straight,even the biggest hook monster ball, can be sent out straight with practice.

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
mental game
by mmalsed - Today at 12:16 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - Today at 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - Today at 06:35 AM
I cant concentrate
by anegmyt - Today at 06:28 AM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by champ - Yesterday at 09:51 PM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 11:44 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 11:43 AM
Winter '17 Week 11 VL results
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 12:39 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/26/17 09:51 PM
better release - drilling - drills
by spectral - 03/24/17 08:45 AM
2 handed bolwing
by W9JAB - 03/21/17 02:28 PM
Winter '17 Week 10 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/20/17 04:27 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.