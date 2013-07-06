BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#178894 - 06/07/13 03:21 PM Re: How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool. ***** [Re: sk8shorty01]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 495
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
sorry i didnt see what this tool does. How does it help you target? sorry if i'm dense. do you hang strings down from the piping? let me know.
Ray
_________________________
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hcp events

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#178895 - 06/07/13 03:48 PM Re: How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool. [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
sk8shorty01 Offline
Virtual League Champion x2

Registered: 01/05/09
Posts: 5159
A/S/L: 30/M/Merritt Island, FL
Originally Posted By: rrb6699 (RayRay)
sorry i didnt see what this tool does. How does it help you target? sorry if i'm dense. do you hang strings down from the piping? let me know.
Ray


Yup, here is what Slaterracing ended up doing:

Originally Posted By: slaterracing
Now all you need to do is get some string, rope, rag or what ever will work for you so you can see it at the lanes. I am using some neon orange string that construction workers use to rope off for laying concrete. Making the loop in it large enough to be able to move it around to target either side as i am a righty and my son is a lefty. Hope this helps some people if they want to make it for themselves. This one cost me $5.19 including tax. So in my opinion well worth the money.
_________________________
Storm Amatuer Staff Member
BowlersMart.com Staff Member
Logo Infusion Staff Member
IAB Staff Member

PBA Member
USBC Level 1 Certified Coach
Head Coach - Cocoa High School

Career 300 games - 5
Career 800 series - 6
High Scratch Series - 823

Top
#178936 - 06/10/13 12:46 PM Re: How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool. [Re: sk8shorty01]
TheDemolitionMan Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 05/05/08
Posts: 2839
A/S/L: 23/Male/California, US
Not sure if this has been discussed but another targeting tool you can use is similar to the one the op posted except you make it taller and attach a sheet to it. You put it just beyond the arrows. It helps you target further down the lane at the arrows, as well as, tell you if you are rolling over the right line or area.


Edited by TheDemolitionMan (06/10/13 12:47 PM)
_________________________
Be like water making its way through cracks. Don't be assertive, but adjust to the object, and you shall find a way around or through it. If nothing within you stays rigid, outward things will disclose themselves.


Top
#197087 - Today at 06:35 AM Re: How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool. [Re: slaterracing]
anegmyt Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/23/17
Posts: 3
A/S/L: 25/m/Chicago
Thats something I can definitely try, thanks for sharing.

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
mental game
by mmalsed - Today at 12:16 PM
Parallel Sparing
by W9JAB - Today at 11:32 AM
How To Build Your Own Targeting Tool.
by anegmyt - Today at 06:35 AM
I cant concentrate
by anegmyt - Today at 06:28 AM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by champ - Yesterday at 09:51 PM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 11:44 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 11:43 AM
Winter '17 Week 11 VL results
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 12:39 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/26/17 09:51 PM
better release - drilling - drills
by spectral - 03/24/17 08:45 AM
2 handed bolwing
by W9JAB - 03/21/17 02:28 PM
Winter '17 Week 10 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/20/17 04:27 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.