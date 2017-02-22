BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196765 - 02/22/17 07:21 PM I cant concentrate
VikingOfBowling
Bantam

Registered: 12/27/16
Posts: 19
A/S/L: 29/Tucson
Not a league bowler but I am trying to relearn the game after a 13 year hiatus. My first few weeks back were okay. Working on this and that. Last Friday though my mind started to wonder at the approach. Thinking of bills, the wife, work etc. It didn't throw off my game but was annoying that I couldn't clear my mind from the rest of the world. Any tips?

#196767 - 02/22/17 08:01 PM Re: I cant concentrate
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2057
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Being mentally present is perhaps the biggest challenge of this game. Wichita State has the best collegiate bowling program in the world, and they've produced some of the sports best known superstars. And for quite some time a book called The Inner Game of Tennis has been required reading. While it was written by a tennis coach it is very easily translatable to bowling, and is probably the best resource you can find to help train your brain to be focused and present.

I've read it ten times. Always learn something new. I highly recommend you order a copy. (I actually got my copy from the Bookmans on Campbell and Grant...give it a shot.)
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

#196769 - 02/22/17 08:07 PM Re: I cant concentrate
82Boat69
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 359
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Have a plan.

When your mind is clear, set up a pre-shot routine, then follow it. It's okay to think of other stuff when you bowl. It's not a good habit to think of that stuff on the way to the line :-)

Here's mine;

I always get up to bowl while the person I follow is still bowling. I do this to give myself time to inspect my ball for debris from the pin-deck or damage from flat head screws that may have become raised by vibration. I also check my flare rings and take the time to wipes my ball if I need to.

When it's my turn, I'm ready to go. Fingers first, thumb and then position my feet. While looking at my target, I relax my arm as much as possible. I flex my wrist to remove any tension.

I want my ball to go back just after I start my second step, so I pay attention early. I like to feel the height of my back-swing and use that moment to also check my hand position at the top to make sure it's correct.

As the ball comes forward I fight-off any tendencies I may have to throw the ball and wait for it to reach the bottom before I do any thing. As my slide ends, the last thing I do is feel that I'm creating the right amount of leverage. For that my elbow must still be inside and my thumb and fingers go through the ball inside out.

At the end, I do a quick check of my finish position and where I ended up at the line.

All of this probably takes 5 seconds. No time to think about work or anything else :-)

I know others who almost retire during their pre-shot. I think the longer you spend in your pre-shot the more likely you will make a mistake.

In competition, having something to think about, is a good thing. When its your turn to bowl, have nothing but bowling to think about. Have a routine and follow it. The more little parts you can feel in the 5 seconds it takes to bowl the better.

Even when you practice, go through your entire pre-shot. Take a little extra time between shots. Don't get into aerobic bowling. Bowling too quickly when your by yourself can lead to bad habits and a feel you will never duplicate in league or tournaments.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#196778 - 02/23/17 01:32 PM Re: I cant concentrate
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1240
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
As has been said - a routine is key.

I will also get a little mantra going, esp of the things I need to focus on.

So this last week (after straining my back moving about 1200# of dirt the day before league - not recommended) my mantra was something like:

stretch, stay vert, it's okay to be late, be late, be late, stretch, stay vert, it's okay to be late, be late, be late, and folllllooooooow.

something like that. This keeps my mind occupied with the things I need to do while I'm bowling.

The stretch and stay vert were to try to keep my back relaxed, and right now the more late I let myself be, the more power I keep in the ball.

Your mileage may vary, of course! smile
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196789 - 02/24/17 09:36 AM Re: I cant concentrate
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 198
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Lazar focus on your target,nothing else.

#197086 - Today at 06:28 AM Re: I cant concentrate
anegmyt
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/23/17
Posts: 3
A/S/L: 25/m/Chicago
Work on making it a habit, so that when you enter a bowling alley the "outside world" shuts down in your mind and you just enjoy your time. So plan ahead and treat bowling as a reward for your daily routine. Honestly, medidation helps a lot with this type of stuff. Even a 5 minute session can do a lot for staying present.


