#197082 - Yesterday at 08:09 PM Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
nord
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 634
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Can someone please explain the difference in the ball motion of a urethane ball vs. a reactive ball?

My experience is that urethane hooks and rolls earlier than reactive, but hooks less and rolls longer with less lateral movement.
Reactive slides much longer and hooks and rolls later, but has much more sudden lateral movement.

Is this correct?

In my own person experience on the fresh of some heavier oil house shots, using a strong reactive and a strong urethane, both at 2000 grit, I have found that my strong reactive ball will slide too long and roll too late and sometimes not even get into a roll at all. When this happens I pull out the strong urethane ball and on the same exact line the urethane ball will roll and often roll very early.

Why is this?
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197083 - Yesterday at 09:51 PM Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2057
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
You're on the money nord. What makes reactive, reactive, is its ability to skid through oil, store energy, respond to friction rapidly.

Urethane reads very early and very slowly. That's what give it the trademark smooth roll. Most genuine urethane from the 80s also lacked dynamic cores, and they did not flare, making them even smoother.
