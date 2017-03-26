Urethane Ball Motion Explained?



Can someone please explain the difference in the ball motion of a urethane ball vs. a reactive ball?



My experience is that urethane hooks and rolls earlier than reactive, but hooks less and rolls longer with less lateral movement.

Reactive slides much longer and hooks and rolls later, but has much more sudden lateral movement.



Is this correct?



In my own person experience on the fresh of some heavier oil house shots, using a strong reactive and a strong urethane, both at 2000 grit, I have found that my strong reactive ball will slide too long and roll too late and sometimes not even get into a roll at all. When this happens I pull out the strong urethane ball and on the same exact line the urethane ball will roll and often roll very early.



Why is this?

