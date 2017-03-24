Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197047 - 10:23 AM Re: Hurling the ball Re: Dennis Michael] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 197

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 197A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Quote: https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-Lkry-SF01&hsimp=yhs-SF01&hspart=Lkry&p=youtube%2C+bowling+ball+through+ceiling#id=2&vid=ff6118f6a91e2444cf378c5d713b3844&action=click



Light ball, sticky finger hole, weak dropped ceilings = Fun!



Once someone told me to try some "rosin" of some type, the ball stuck to me and went straight up and over my head, and for that second the most helpless feeling ever. Light ball, sticky finger hole, weak dropped ceilings = Fun!Once someone told me to try some "rosin" of some type, the ball stuck to me and went straight up and over my head, and for that second the most helpless feeling ever.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197048 - 11:30 AM Re: Hurling the ball Re: W9JAB] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 359

A/S/L: 69/M/California Try a very tiny bit of 'Goose Lube' on the wide sides of your thumb. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #197078 - 11:09 AM Re: Hurling the ball Re: leodlion] leodlion

Bantam



Registered: 03/07/17

Posts: 10

A/S/L: 65/m/California Yesterday my result was not so impressive. I started very well and did 175, 180. Then I lost the pocket. I started adjusting but still could not get consistency. I think its a matter of practice, practice and practice. Down to basics. You miss right, move right, move board right. You miss left, move leftl move board to the left.

Top #197080 - 11:44 AM Re: Hurling the ball Re: leodlion] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1239

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1239A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



Couple of notes:



1. Move your feet left when you miss left - keep your target the same! The principle is one of pivoting on your target at the arrows. . .



2. If you move more than 3 boards, then start moving your target in parallel - i.e. 3 board move with your feet, start moving your target by a board.



3. These are GENERAL guidelines - as always, experiment systematically and make them your own! But in general, these work pretty well for me. Good progress!Couple of notes:1. Move your feet left when you miss left - keep your target the same! The principle is one of pivoting on your target at the arrows. . .2. If you move more than 3 boards, then start moving your target in parallel - i.e. 3 board move with your feet, start moving your target by a board.3. These are GENERAL guidelines - as always, experiment systematically and make them your own!But in general, these work pretty well for me. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel