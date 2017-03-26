BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Tournaments » 2017 USBC Open Championships
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197079 - Yesterday at 11:43 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4474
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328825

Already been alluded to in the thread, but Matt Gasn (Clarksville, TN) bowled 251-286-265 for an 802 and the lead in Regular Singles, and it helped his Vanilla Salsa team (Roseville, CA) into the Team All-Events lead (9,743). The 802 was the first 800 of the tournament; trying to remember when the last time the tournament saw an 800 series before a 300 game was.

http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328832

Sunday, Robert Leser (Fenton, MI) & Darin Craine (Burton, MI) posted a collective 1,342 score to take the Regular Doubles lead. Article linked above also notes to changes to leads in the Standard and Classified divisions.


Edited by Richie V. (Yesterday at 11:46 AM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Parallel Sparing
by djp1080 -
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by champ - 09:51 PM
mental game
by W9JAB - 02:50 PM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - 11:44 AM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 11:43 AM
Winter '17 Week 11 VL results
by Richie V. - 12:39 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/26/17 09:51 PM
better release - drilling - drills
by spectral - 03/24/17 08:45 AM
2 handed bolwing
by W9JAB - 03/21/17 02:28 PM
Winter '17 Week 10 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/20/17 04:27 PM
Ex-Brunswick Zone XL
by Dennis Michael - 03/20/17 10:06 AM
Do you think the're done
by Fin09 - 03/18/17 02:02 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.