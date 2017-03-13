BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 5: Lane Rangers
#196939 - 03/13/17 12:53 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2057
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
A boring night tonight.

183 (with a missed 2 pin in the 10th), 203, 236 for 622.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#196953 - 03/14/17 03:25 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4474
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Well, got three from 7 Baggers, anyway, and, with Splits & Washouts only winning two, our lead over them increased. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196974 - 03/15/17 10:33 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4474
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
173-140-147=460

The bowling, frame-by-frame

Kind of meh...six missed corner pins, but you can use that punch-out in the first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197002 - 03/20/17 12:33 AM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2057
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I had a good night. 221, 231, 238 for 690. May have been 30 clean but I'm fuzzy on the first game.

My team also bowled a make-up for two weeks ago and I shot 677. So a 227 average for six games bowled today. Not bad.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#197014 - 03/21/17 10:08 AM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4474
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Four from the Square Balls, and Splits & Washouts won five, so they only gained a point on us, which is fine, because if that keeps happening now, we still win. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197033 - 03/22/17 10:53 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4474
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
189-136-207=532

The frame-by-frame

Bad second game, but the third game more than offset that. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197076 - Yesterday at 10:08 AM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4474
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Ran into a buzzsaw named Fin09, but, even with his big set, we still won two from the Big Guns. Splits & Washouts won two, also, so we maintain our lead. smile


Edited by Richie V. (Yesterday at 10:09 AM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
