Parallel Sparing leodlion

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 03/07/17

Posts: 8

Anybody can point me to an article or thread dealing on parallel sparing techniques? I can not search the forum yet I suppose I need a minimum number of posts to do that. Thanks.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Parallel Sparing djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 291

Originally Posted By: leodlion Anybody can point me to an article or thread dealing on parallel sparing techniques? I can not search the forum yet I suppose I need a minimum number of posts to do that. Thanks.

Here's a link for you:

www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/how-to-never-miss-another-spare?



Re: Parallel Sparing djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 291

A/S/L: 69/m/IL

www.modern-bowling.com/Bowling-Tips-and-Lessons-Coaching-Las-Vegas-NV.html



The article is called shadow pin spare shooting by Rob Mautner.

Re: Parallel Sparing leodlion

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 03/07/17

Posts: 8

Many thanks djp. I read the first article before. It was very cursory description of the parallel system. The second article about the Shadow Pin system is more detailed. I will try it next time I bowl. I bowl straight anyway for sparing but now I know where to aim the ball. It highly recommend getting a plastic ball. I will do that soon also.

