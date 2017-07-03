BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197056 - Yesterday at 02:03 PM Parallel Sparing
leodlion Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 8
A/S/L: 65/m/California
Anybody can point me to an article or thread dealing on parallel sparing techniques? I can not search the forum yet I suppose I need a minimum number of posts to do that. Thanks.

#197057 - Yesterday at 03:14 PM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: leodlion]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 291
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: leodlion
Here's a link for you:
www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/how-to-never-miss-another-spare?

Hope this helps...

#197058 - Yesterday at 03:26 PM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: leodlion]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 291
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Here's another system that has merit:
www.modern-bowling.com/Bowling-Tips-and-Lessons-Coaching-Las-Vegas-NV.html

The article is called shadow pin spare shooting by Rob Mautner.
Hope this helps...

#197071 - Today at 11:55 AM Re: Parallel Sparing [Re: leodlion]
leodlion Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 8
A/S/L: 65/m/California
Many thanks djp. I read the first article before. It was very cursory description of the parallel system. The second article about the Shadow Pin system is more detailed. I will try it next time I bowl. I bowl straight anyway for sparing but now I know where to aim the ball. It highly recommend getting a plastic ball. I will do that soon also.

