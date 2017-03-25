2017 USBC Open Championships

Sponsored Links







Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4471

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4471A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328821



A group of current and former collegiate players rewrote the Regular Doubles standings yesterday, led by Midland teammates Nick Pate (Inner Grove Heights, MN) & Casey Maxted (Gillette, WY), who took the event lead with a 760-576=1,336 total.



On the same pair, a 7-10 stopped former Junior Team USA member Kyle Sherman (O'Fallon, MO) from posting the first 300 game of the tournament after posting the first 300 of the A group of current and former collegiate players rewrote the Regular Doubles standings yesterday, led by Midland teammates Nick Pate (Inner Grove Heights, MN) & Casey Maxted (Gillette, WY), who took the event lead with a 760-576=1,336 total.On the same pair, a 7-10 stopped former Junior Team USA member Kyle Sherman (O'Fallon, MO) from posting the first 300 game of the tournament after posting the first 300 of the Bowlers Journal Championships earlier in the week.

Legend



Posts: 10100

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Registered: 02/25/15





Posts: 364

Posts: 364

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 364A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



Today bolstered my confidence going into Nationals next weekend. Now whether or not this makes a difference, we shall see. I had a break out day of sorts shooting 257 in league today. It means a lot to me because I've been slumping so long. I'm feeling good, my timing was better and my accuracy was steady all day. I hit the pocket more often than missing (carry was a bit challenging though) and got to practice playing 10 board straight up.Today bolstered my confidence going into Nationals next weekend. Now whether or not this makes a difference, we shall see. _________________________

Registered: 11/30/10





Posts: 2056

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2056A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Scores are going up in minor events. Earlier in the week there was a 299/827 and a 300 shot in the Bowlers Jounal on the D/S pattern. The gentleman who shot the 300 also went on to shoot a 298 in Doubles (with a pocket 7-10 on the last ball) in the tournament proper.



And yesterday, Matt Gasn took the lead in singles with an 802. Some years we might think a win is already in the books, but I think the scores are getting to be too good on the D/S pattern now that good bowlers are starting to flock in. The question is the team pattern...it still looks pretty challenging.



Let the score speculation begin.



Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 699

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT



Of course it helps when nobody cares how long you take, everyone's gone but your team. The favoritism at the Open will never change.



Edited by SteveH ( 05:31 PM ) _________________________

Registered: 12/09/12





Posts: 699

Posts: 699

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 699A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Did you see last night how the USBC video treated Jackie, Matt's girlfriend? The one that beat him in doubles? When she bowled, the video went up to the scores, not her bowling.



How elitist of them _________________________

Registered: 03/28/06





Posts: 3387

Posts: 3387

A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL 3x Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 03/28/06Posts: 3387A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL I'm bowling May 27th and 28th. Right now, I have available to take:



Storm IQ Fusion

Story Hy-Road

Storm Phaze

Storm Tropical Heat Hybrid

Storm Tropical Heat Solid

Storm Pitch Blue

Radical Guru



Fusion, Phaze, and Pitch Blue are the only locks to go. I am looking to buy a ball or 2 before I head out. Probably a Code Black. The Dare Devil Trick looks awesome. The Sure Lock is on my list as well. _________________________

Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 468



A/S/L: 32/M/Mass

Posts: 468

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 468A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Originally Posted By: SteveH Well the big boys are coming in now, and they've all met with other teams, scouted out the lanes, formulated their plans.



Of course it helps when nobody cares how long you take, everyone's gone but your team. The favoritism at the Open will never change.

I've been thinking about this and what the USBC could do to make it a fairer tournament for all bowlers involved with respect to the patterns and here's my idea:



Have 3 or 4 different shots for the team event and singles/doubles. As is the case this year, the pattern graphs are not released until after the tournament. Before each squad a random draw takes place in secret and that's what gets put down for that session. So if you go the day before and watch other bowlers and try to see what their ball reaction is and how they're playing the lanes; the shot may be different for your group when it's your turn to bowl. Same



The only drawback I see to this is that bowlers won't have a chance to go to the showcase lanes and practice on the exact shot they'll be bowling on. They'll get one of the patterns and it will still serve a purpose to bowlers who rarely or never otherwise bowl on sport shots since it will give them a little more of an idea of what to expect.



But this way the live streams can continue and it would still be the same idea of "be prepared for something in the range of 38-42'" but with the top tier teams having to go in with imperfect information like the rest of us. I've been thinking about this and what the USBC could do to make it a fairer tournament for all bowlers involved with respect to the patterns and here's my idea:Have 3 or 4 different shots for the team event and singles/doubles. As is the case this year, the pattern graphs are not released until after the tournament. Before each squad a random draw takes place in secret and that's what gets put down for that session. So if you go the day before and watch other bowlers and try to see what their ball reaction is and how they're playing the lanes; the shot may be different for your group when it's your turn to bowl. Same deal for early groups passing along info to groups that are going later.The only drawback I see to this is that bowlers won't have a chance to go to the showcase lanes and practice on the exact shot they'll be bowling on. They'll get one of the patterns and it will still serve a purpose to bowlers who rarely or never otherwise bowl on sport shots since it will give them a little more of an idea of what to expect.But this way the live streams can continue and it would still be the same idea of "be prepared for something in the range of 38-42'" but with the top tier teams having to go in with imperfect information like the rest of us. _________________________

Registered: 11/30/10





Posts: 2056

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2056A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Originally Posted By: SteveH Of course it helps when nobody cares how long you take, everyone's gone but your team. The favoritism at the Open will never change.



And really, should they? This is a national championship. Its the biggest tournament in bowling. Winning is a big And really, should they? This is a national championship. Its the biggest tournament in bowling. Winning is a big deal . Even if Gasn's 802 doesn't win, that's only the 127th 800 ever bowled in the tournament. Do they really need to rush the guy so the next squad doesn't start 15 minutes late? _________________________

Registered: 12/09/12





Posts: 699

Posts: 699

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 699A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Originally Posted By: champ Originally Posted By: SteveH Of course it helps when nobody cares how long you take, everyone's gone but your team. The favoritism at the Open will never change.



And really, should they? This is a national championship. Its the biggest tournament in bowling. Winning is a big deal. Even if Gasn's 802 doesn't win, that's only the 127th 800 ever bowled in the tournament. Do they really need to rush the guy so the next squad doesn't start 15 minutes late? And really, should they? This is a national championship. Its the biggest tournament in bowling. Winning is a big deal. Even if Gasn's 802 doesn't win, that's only the 127th 800 ever bowled in the tournament. Do they really need to rush the guy so the next squad doesn't start 15 minutes late?



You tell me. The USBC uses the word FAIR more than anyone. But politics is always job number one. Do they really need to rush the donors that score lower? Tell them to wait until summer to be able to receive a DVD, while their favorite groups can have a 10-minute video posted online by the USBC itself?



Yes, they should enforce the rules for everyone as equally as possible. Remember, the ED is the guy that's all about the masses, the majority, the fairness and the quality. So he stated. You tell me. The USBC uses the word FAIR more than anyone. But politics is always job number one. Do they really need to rush the donors that score lower? Tell them to wait until summer to be able to receive a DVD, while their favorite groups can have a 10-minute video posted online by the USBC itself?Yes, they should enforce the rules for everyone as equally as possible. Remember, the ED is the guy that's all about the masses, the majority, the fairness and the quality. So he stated. _________________________

Registered: 11/30/10





Posts: 2056

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2056A/S/L: 29/M/AZ



I care that this tournament is about the most prestigious thing you can win in bowling. As long as that's protected, I'm happy.



I agree, the no video policy is a bad one. I've been very vocal about that from the day it was announced. Showing a clip of people bowling 300s/800s/taking leads, isn't about favoring elitism over the little guy. Its about sharing and showcasing excellence (which the USBC said they'd be doing from the beginning.)



If I were in charge, I would't have so many weeks in late February/early March filled with squads of 5-10 teams. Shorten the length of the tournament, fill each squad to capacity, and put more buffer room between squads. To me, waiting 20-30 minutes for my squad isn't a big



And with that, there will be no question about taking your time, slowing down, and enjoying the moment, whether your bowling for a lead or a last place finish.



And while I'm not in charge, and I can't change the schedule, I can encourage everyone to take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the history and majesty of this tournament. Its ok to wait 20 minutes for the slow team in front of your team. You'll be alright. It won't ruin your experience. And if you'd stop worrying about the politics of USBC, you'd enjoy your experience a whole lot more too.



I leave in three weeks. Can't wait.



Bowl well. I'm not interested in politics. I'm interested in bowling. I don't care who the executive director is, what his policies are, yada, yada, yada.I care that this tournament is about the most prestigious thing you can win in bowling. As long as that's protected, I'm happy.I agree, the no video policy is a bad one. I've been very vocal about that from the day it was announced. Showing a clip of people bowling 300s/800s/taking leads, isn't about favoring elitism over the little guy. Its about sharing and showcasing excellence (which the USBC said they'd be doing from the beginning.)If I were in charge, I would't have so many weeks in late February/early March filled with squads of 5-10 teams. Shorten the length of the tournament, fill each squad to capacity, and put more buffer room between squads. To me, waiting 20-30 minutes for my squad isn't a big deal at all, but some of the guys I hear whining about it must really want to bowl, get home, and get back to work ASAP. So to quiet the whiners, I'd make some more buffer time in between squads.And with that, there will be no question about taking your time, slowing down, and enjoying the moment, whether your bowling for a lead or a last place finish.And while I'm not in charge, and I can't change the schedule, I can encourage everyone to take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the history and majesty of this tournament. Its ok to wait 20 minutes for the slow team in front of your team. You'll be alright. It won't ruin your experience. And if you'd stop worrying about the politics of USBC, you'd enjoy your experience a whole lot more too.I leave in three weeks. Can't wait.Bowl well. _________________________

