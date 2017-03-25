2017 USBC Open Championships

I'm not interested in politics. I'm interested in bowling. I don't care who the executive director is, what his policies are, yada, yada, yada.
I care that this tournament is about the most prestigious thing you can win in bowling. As long as that's protected, I'm happy.
I agree, the no video policy is a bad one. I've been very vocal about that from the day it was announced. Showing a clip of people bowling 300s/800s/taking leads, isn't about favoring elitism over the little guy. Its about sharing and showcasing excellence (which the USBC said they'd be doing from the beginning.)
If I were in charge, I would't have so many weeks in late February/early March filled with squads of 5-10 teams. Shorten the length of the tournament, fill each squad to capacity, and put more buffer room between squads. To me, waiting 20-30 minutes for my squad isn't a big deal
at all, but some of the guys I hear whining about it must really want to bowl, get home, and get back to work ASAP. So to quiet the whiners, I'd make some more buffer time in between squads.
And with that, there will be no question about taking your time, slowing down, and enjoying the moment, whether your bowling for a lead or a last place finish.
And while I'm not in charge, and I can't change the schedule, I can encourage everyone to take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the history and majesty of this tournament. Its ok to wait 20 minutes for the slow team in front of your team. You'll be alright. It won't ruin your experience. And if you'd stop worrying about the politics of USBC, you'd enjoy your experience a whole lot more too.
I leave in three weeks. Can't wait.
Bowl well.