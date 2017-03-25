BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197050 - 03/25/17 04:24 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4470
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328821

A group of current and former collegiate players rewrote the Regular Doubles standings yesterday, led by Midland teammates Nick Pate (Inner Grove Heights, MN) & Casey Maxted (Gillette, WY), who took the event lead with a 760-576=1,336 total.

On the same pair, a 7-10 stopped former Junior Team USA member Kyle Sherman (O'Fallon, MO) from posting the first 300 game of the tournament after posting the first 300 of the Bowlers Journal Championships earlier in the week.

#197053 - 03/25/17 05:17 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 364
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I had a break out day of sorts shooting 257 in league today. It means a lot to me because I've been slumping so long. I'm feeling good, my timing was better and my accuracy was steady all day. I hit the pocket more often than missing (carry was a bit challenging though) and got to practice playing 10 board straight up.

Today bolstered my confidence going into Nationals next weekend. Now whether or not this makes a difference, we shall see. grin

#197054 - Yesterday at 11:58 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2055
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Scores are going up in minor events. Earlier in the week there was a 299/827 and a 300 shot in the Bowlers Jounal on the D/S pattern. The gentleman who shot the 300 also went on to shoot a 298 in Doubles (with a pocket 7-10 on the last ball) in the tournament proper.

And yesterday, Matt Gasn took the lead in singles with an 802. Some years we might think a win is already in the books, but I think the scores are getting to be too good on the D/S pattern now that good bowlers are starting to flock in. The question is the team pattern...it still looks pretty challenging.

Let the score speculation begin.

Team 3340
Doubles 1420
Singles 826
All-Events 2180
Team All-Events 10,100

#197061 - Yesterday at 05:30 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
SteveH

#197062 - Yesterday at 05:35 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 698
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Did you see last night how the USBC video treated Jackie, Matt's girlfriend? The one that beat him in doubles? When she bowled, the video went up to the scores, not her bowling.

How elitist of them

#197063 - Yesterday at 05:56 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
General Pounder
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3387
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
I'm bowling May 27th and 28th. Right now, I have available to take:

Storm IQ Fusion
Story Hy-Road
Storm Phaze
Storm Tropical Heat Hybrid
Storm Tropical Heat Solid
Storm Pitch Blue
Radical Guru

Fusion, Phaze, and Pitch Blue are the only locks to go. I am looking to buy a ball or 2 before I head out. Probably a Code Black. The Dare Devil Trick looks awesome. The Sure Lock is on my list as well.

#197067 - Yesterday at 11:22 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 468
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Originally Posted By: SteveH
Well the big boys are coming in now, and they've all met with other teams, scouted out the lanes, formulated their plans.

Of course it helps when nobody cares how long you take, everyone's gone but your team. The favoritism at the Open will never change.

I've been thinking about this and what the USBC could do to make it a fairer tournament for all bowlers involved with respect to the patterns and here's my idea:

Have 3 or 4 different shots for the team event and singles/doubles. As is the case this year, the pattern graphs are not released until after the tournament. Before each squad a random draw takes place in secret and that's what gets put down for that session. So if you go the day before and watch other bowlers and try to see what their ball reaction is and how they're playing the lanes; the shot may be different for your group when it's your turn to bowl. Same deal for early groups passing along info to groups that are going later.

The only drawback I see to this is that bowlers won't have a chance to go to the showcase lanes and practice on the exact shot they'll be bowling on. They'll get one of the patterns and it will still serve a purpose to bowlers who rarely or never otherwise bowl on sport shots since it will give them a little more of an idea of what to expect.

But this way the live streams can continue and it would still be the same idea of "be prepared for something in the range of 38-42'" but with the top tier teams having to go in with imperfect information like the rest of us.

#197068 - Today at 12:20 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2055
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: SteveH
Of course it helps when nobody cares how long you take, everyone's gone but your team. The favoritism at the Open will never change.


And really, should they? This is a national championship. Its the biggest tournament in bowling. Winning is a big deal. Even if Gasn's 802 doesn't win, that's only the 127th 800 ever bowled in the tournament. Do they really need to rush the guy so the next squad doesn't start 15 minutes late?

