2017 USBC Open Championships

Well the big boys are coming in now, and they've all met with other teams, scouted out the lanes, formulated their plans.
Of course it helps when nobody cares how long you take, everyone's gone but your team. The favoritism at the Open will never change.
I've been thinking about this and what the USBC could do to make it a fairer tournament for all bowlers involved with respect to the patterns and here's my idea:
Have 3 or 4 different shots for the team event and singles/doubles. As is the case this year, the pattern graphs are not released until after the tournament. Before each squad a random draw takes place in secret and that's what gets put down for that session. So if you go the day before and watch other bowlers and try to see what their ball reaction is and how they're playing the lanes; the shot may be different for your group when it's your turn to bowl. Same deal
for early groups passing along info to groups that are going later.
The only drawback I see to this is that bowlers won't have a chance to go to the showcase lanes and practice on the exact shot they'll be bowling on. They'll get one of the patterns and it will still serve a purpose to bowlers who rarely or never otherwise bowl on sport shots since it will give them a little more of an idea of what to expect.
But this way the live streams can continue and it would still be the same idea of "be prepared for something in the range of 38-42'" but with the top tier teams having to go in with imperfect information like the rest of us.