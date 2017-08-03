#197064 - 09:51 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

My match had to be moved to the end pair (61-62) because of a breakdown, and the lanes were playing very differently, as I was well left of where I've been playing the last couple of weeks. I had a decent first game, but I was mostly done in by splits in the other two, with three in the second game and two in the third game.



Result : 182-158-155=495

Average (75 games) : 175

Average for last 9 games : 173

Next week's AVG+1 score : 600



Composite average (159 games) : 173



