Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197050 - 04:24 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4468

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4468A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328821



A group of current and former collegiate players rewrote the Regular Doubles standings yesterday, led by Midland teammates Nick Pate (Inner Grove Heights, MN) & Casey Maxted (Gillette, WY), who took the event lead with a 760-576=1,336 total.



On the same pair, a 7-10 stopped former Junior Team USA member Kyle Sherman (O'Fallon, MO) from posting the first 300 game of the tournament after posting the first 300 of the A group of current and former collegiate players rewrote the Regular Doubles standings yesterday, led by Midland teammates Nick Pate (Inner Grove Heights, MN) & Casey Maxted (Gillette, WY), who took the event lead with a 760-576=1,336 total.On the same pair, a 7-10 stopped former Junior Team USA member Kyle Sherman (O'Fallon, MO) from posting the first 300 game of the tournament after posting the first 300 of the Bowlers Journal Championships earlier in the week.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 174



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235Composite Avg: 174 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197053 - 05:17 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 364

A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California High RollerRegistered: 02/25/15Posts: 364A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California



Today bolstered my confidence going into Nationals next weekend. Now whether or not this makes a difference, we shall see. I had a break out day of sorts shooting 257 in league today. It means a lot to me because I've been slumping so long. I'm feeling good, my timing was better and my accuracy was steady all day. I hit the pocket more often than missing (carry was a bit challenging though) and got to practice playing 10 board straight up.Today bolstered my confidence going into Nationals next weekend. Now whether or not this makes a difference, we shall see. _________________________

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Top Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel