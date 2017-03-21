BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197050 - Today at 04:24 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4468
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328821

A group of current and former collegiate players rewrote the Regular Doubles standings yesterday, led by Midland teammates Nick Pate (Inner Grove Heights, MN) & Casey Maxted (Gillette, WY), who took the event lead with a 760-576=1,336 total.

On the same pair, a 7-10 stopped former Junior Team USA member Kyle Sherman (O'Fallon, MO) from posting the first 300 game of the tournament after posting the first 300 of the Bowlers Journal Championships earlier in the week.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#197053 - Today at 05:17 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 364
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I had a break out day of sorts shooting 257 in league today. It means a lot to me because I've been slumping so long. I'm feeling good, my timing was better and my accuracy was steady all day. I hit the pocket more often than missing (carry was a bit challenging though) and got to practice playing 10 board straight up.

Today bolstered my confidence going into Nationals next weekend. Now whether or not this makes a difference, we shall see. grin
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
