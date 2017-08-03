|
#196895 - 03/08/17 10:39 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4468
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
My spare miss to start the third game actually helped, as it gave me the idea to play outside, and, except for one split that I almost made, I was clean the rest of the night.Result
: 192-133-179=504Average (78 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 175Next week's AVG+1 score
: 574Composite average (144 games)
: 174
We ran into a hot team tonight, but my strike filling the 10th to end the night was needed for the tie. I think this was the third tied game we've had this half.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196929 - 03/12/17 09:03 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4468
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
One of my better nights of the season, which started with the first five. I could have had 600 easily, but I kept shooting myself in the foot after doubles in the third game. There was only one missed single pin, with my left side being the elusive side.Result
: 233-172-186=591Average (69 games)
: 176Average for last 9 games
: 167Next week's AVG+1 score
: 586Composite average (147 games)
: 174
Harry could have shot 801 with his last three strikes, but left a 10 pin on the second shot and finished with a 789 (287-234-268). Harry's punch-out in the 10th tied the second game, and we won the others comfortably.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#196973 - 03/15/17 10:30 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4468
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
Except for the end of the first game, I was never really comfortable, and there were plenty of missed spare opportunities. Corner pins, especially, were a problem, as I missed six of those.Result
: 173-140-147=460Average (81 games)
: 172Average for last 9 games
: 164Next week's AVG+1 score
: 552Composite average (150 games)
: 174
We lost the first game, but I was hoping my punch-out in the 10th that game would pay off for total later, and it almost did, as we won the other two games, but lost total by four pins. Barry (514) was high on the team, and both Si and Jeff were also over average on their nights.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#197001 - 03/19/17 09:36 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4468
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I didn't get the start I did last week, but I was at least better in the other two, with my spare game keeping me hanging on in the third game. I had two missed single pins, but one was an unexpected 8.Result
: 125-184-166=475Average (72 games)
: 175Average for last 9 games
: 177Next week's AVG+1 score
: 567Composite average (153 games)
: 173
Harry's 286 first game proved important, as it kept us close, and we won the other two games by enough for total. Harry finished with a 745.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#197027 - 03/22/17 02:27 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
High Roller
Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 364
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Rich, I will need a sub for next week as I am missing league to bowl Nationals on April 1 & 2. If worse comes to worse, I guess we can use my Nationals team scores if necessary.
Primary
14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein
Secondary
15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank
Spare
15lbs Faball Nail
#197032 - 03/22/17 10:47 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4468
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
My night was pretty much saved when I got the idea to play up the track, as I started the third game with four in a row playing that line and hung on for my deuce game. There was no blaming myself for single pin misses tonight, because I only saw four single pins on the night. Of the multi-pin spares, five were splits, one of which I converted.Result
: 189-136-207=532Average (84 games)
: 172Average for last 9 games
: 166Next week's AVG+1 score
: 539Composite average (156 games)
: 174
Team got crushed in the second game, even with Barry's 212 (and a deuce was a long time coming for him), but we did win the other two to split the points.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#197040 - 03/23/17 06:02 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
High Roller
Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 382
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
I had my first sanctioned 300 today in G1. Knees were shaking somewhat in the 10th - 12th and after I got the last strike.
I got the first 2 strikes in G2 before a couple of 6-7-10 splits and then 5, 10 pin leaves. the wheels fell of the bus for a 175.
Recovered somewhat for a 228 in G3 barely squeaking by for a 703 series.
Now, I need to determine what type of ring to get. I'm not paying $800+ that's for sure.
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)
#197041 - 03/23/17 06:34 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4468
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
BowlerBill, it looks like your signature needs updating
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
