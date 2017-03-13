Sponsored Links







Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 466

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 466A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Good bowling Smooth Stroker and SteveH appreciate you sharing that story as well. Tough one SteveA, looks like the lanes were very tough based on the ball reaction you're describing.



I held my own tonight with 210, 230, and 232 for 672. Actually was coming off a lesson with a coach yesterday and was trying to work on a couple of things that I figured I could implement in league without ruining my scores. Got off to a slow start and had to rely mostly on spares in game 1 including a 4,7,10 conversion to stay clean. Strikes started to come in games 2 and 3 and managed to get into the 230s despite having an open in each game. Fortunately it was a good night for my teammates as well as they both were over average and we got a much needed sweep. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 695

I hope the team had a great first game.

146 - 232 - 185 = 563



146 - 232 - 185 = 563 _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 533

Funny old game this , played better in the second for the lowest score , 7 nines in that game . went 213-209-222 for 644.

Looks like you got it sussed in the 2nd game there SteveH

Looks like you got it sussed in the 2nd game there SteveH _________________________

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 466

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 466A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Good bounce back after game 1 SteveH, and nice series SteveA.



I shot 228,223,245 just missing out on the 700 series with 696. Just one open frame, a dreaded 6-8 split in the 3rd game. Other than that shot pretty much slammed the pocket all night but thought my carry could have been better. Too many flat 7s on what I felt were good solid pocket hits coming in at a good angle. I'm getting my ball baked in a revivor oven so I'm expecting to see better ball reaction next week. I'll take the 696 but still have a goal of shooting a 300 or 800 before the season is done. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 695

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 695A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Solid series there SteveA. Looks like you were in the pocket all night Wrong.

Nice 5 point pickup for the team.





Don't know where my mind was in game 1, everyone else did ok.



The boards flashed for a long time Friday night, as the poor guy with Parkinsons had a 221 first game, and a 500 series. He was beaming all night. Just incredible what he can still do. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 695

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 695A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT



182-258-190 for a 630.



182-258-190 for a 630.

Second game, open frame split, 8-bagger. This will mark the third time in my 9-year bowling career that I learned how to use "hand", axis, etc... A lot more fun than hurling. I figure by the time I'm 70, I'll learn how to roll a clean game

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

