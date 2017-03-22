Sponsored Links







Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: spectral] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 358

A/S/L: 69/M/California Release timing comes in many flavors. Which timing you use is based on the combination of forward projection and RPM's you want to use for the pattern you're bowling on.



Late timing, which provides for the most leverage, can be achieved with a step cadence that starts slow and speeds up and lengthens with each step.



A 5 step would be slow, slow, faster/longer, faster/longer, faster/longer/slide.



The first 2 slower steps allows the ball to fall back into the back-swing for a longer time before the bowler begins accelerating. Most bowlers can achieve a higher back-swing using a slow start versus starting quickly.



When the bowler begins to accelerate, the ball experiences a little hang-time at the top. The result is the bowler reaches the end of their slide well before the ball reaches the bottom of it's arc. This puts the bowler in a very strong position to do whatever then want with the ball.



There's a lot of info on the internet to describe the proper 'timing spot'. Usually it's described as the ball still being about waist-high when the last step hits the approach.



So, by simply adjusting their step cadence, a bowler can control where their arm-swing is in relationship to their slide ending.



On drier conditions, early timing may be beneficial to get the ball through the heads and down lane with more projection and fewer RPM's.



The caveats are, the the bowler must be swinging the ball not throwing it.



Using late-timing, if a bowler attempts to throw the ball from the top, they'll lose body angle, their elbow may get outside and they'll probably 'pull' their shot left of target.



When timing is too early, the result is just the opposite. The shot will probably get 'pushed' out to the right.



Finally, muscle memory is a big factor. Changing timing requires all the other factors of our release to match the new finish position. Balance being the biggie.



I'm a big fan of lessons or at least having someone besides myself watching. Bowlers can't always feel what they're doing, where an observer can easily see what took place. Video would be my second option as long as the bowler knows what to look for.



Everyone can make a change for a short time and they may even experience a placebo effect. But, unless they show great discipline, muscle memory will slowly cause them to return to what they were doing before.



Without help, a bowler will throw ball after ball not realizing they're no longer doing what they set out to achieve. What they're doing is practicing bad habits.

Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: spectral] spectral

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 245

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium . At least I know this is definitely one of the limiting factors to my current throw.



Second thing i noticed is when i try to do this Joe Slowinski release drill, with my 0 thumbpitch i cannot seem to get out of the ball cleanly. Because of the short backswing i know I am not squeezing the ball, but it hangs a tiny bit before it comes off. I have always felt better throwing my spare ball (which is like very old). I tried the release drill with this ball and i can get my thumbhole much looser, still feel comfortable letting the ball hang and it will not fall off. AND it will come of my hand cleaner during that drill.

Because it is so old i think i still have reverse pitch in it, since i started bowling with reverse pitch.



I will probably ask my new driller (the old one retired) to have a look at the pitch in the ball, and drill my new ones like this. Okay, so 2 things i noticed yesterday. I have always known i muscled the ball forward, not waiting for the ball motion to change direction in the (short) backswing. Yesterday during warm up i tried waiting for the ball to start swinging foward itself instead of muscling it back forward and immediately noticed a huge increase in revs. It was still not hooking much but my revs doubled or even tripled (still not much though :p). I tried to change back to my normal approach because i was not hitting my mark but this screwed up my game completely and i did not score very well. but oh well. At least I know this is definitely one of the limiting factors to my current throw.Second thing i noticed is when i try to do this Joe Slowinski release drill, with my 0 thumbpitch i cannot seem to get out of the ball cleanly. Because of the short backswing i know I am not squeezing the ball, but it hangs a tiny bit before it comes off. I have always felt better throwing my spare ball (which is like very old). I tried the release drill with this ball and i can get my thumbhole much looser, still feel comfortable letting the ball hang and it will not fall off. AND it will come of my hand cleaner during that drill.Because it is so old i think i still have reverse pitch in it, since i started bowling with reverse pitch.I will probably ask my new driller (the old one retired) to have a look at the pitch in the ball, and drill my new ones like this.

