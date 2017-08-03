BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » Hurling the ball
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196882 - 03/08/17 09:24 AM Hurling the ball
leodlion Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 65/m/California
I have been bowling for over 4 years and my average is about 150.I have a slight hook with ball velocity of about 11 mph.

Last time I bowl I experimented with hurling the ball. I would throw it out and the ball touches the floor about 6 feet in front of me. To my surprise I threw more strikes. In three games my average went up to 189 (196,186,185).

Anybody knows why this is happening? I have seen good bowlers do that- hurling the ball instead of releasing it close to them. I will adopting this style.


Edited by leodlion (03/08/17 09:27 AM)
Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196883 - 03/08/17 09:36 AM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: leodlion]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 357
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Based on the skill level you described, two things comes to mind. If when you 'loft' the ball farther out on the lane, you get more revolutions on the ball, that will help to get more strikes. Additionally, you are probably getting more than 11 MPH of speed which will give you more 'pin-lift' in the pocket and more pin-action off the sideboards.

There are many other possibilities, but those 2 come to mind as the most likely.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#196885 - 03/08/17 01:06 PM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: leodlion]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 195
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Quote:
throw it out and the ball touches the floor about 6 feet in front of me


Just a few thoughts, If your bowling on a wooden ally you may be asked to leave or told to pay for damages. oops

This may be very distracting to other bowlers. livid

Yes even the pro's loft the ball as a last resort, but accuracy will suffer, and it's hard to break bad habits. worried

Top
#196887 - 03/08/17 02:20 PM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: W9JAB]
leodlion Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 65/m/California
No the lofting is not that high nor noticeable. It's more of a hurl, no higher than the knee. There are many bowlers that do the same thing. So no worry here.


Edited by leodlion (03/08/17 02:21 PM)
Top
#196888 - 03/08/17 02:27 PM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: 82Boat69]
leodlion Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 65/m/California
Thanks for the reply 82Boat69. What you said makes sense- more revs on the ball and increase in velocity. I will watch those two the next time I go out bowling. You mention other possibilities. Care to elaborate?

Top
#196889 - 03/08/17 03:18 PM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: leodlion]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 357
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Without having seen you bowl, there's more speculation than facts, but here are a couple of possibilities;

A bowling ball goes through 3 defined phases when it's delivered. The first is the skid phase, the second is the hook phase and the last is the roll phase.

Many people who are just beginning to bowl and have a slower speed are rolling the ball pretty much right out of their hand. That's not bad, except the ball will lose kinetic energy down the lane and actually begin to straighten out much too soon. This is because the skid and/or hook phases are too short and the ball's kinetic energy dissipates before the ball makes contact with the pins.

When a person lofts the ball, the skid phase is much longer so the hook phase occurs much farther down lane and the roll phase becomes much shorter also. The ball's kinetic energy will be much greater if you get it into 1-2 or 1-3 pocket.

Additionally, because the hook phase occurs farther down the lane, when the ball does hook toward the pocket, the angle of entry into the pocket is also greater. A ball with a greater entry angle will create more pin action and less deflection than a ball rolling straight down the middle.

Other possibilities would be based on the type of lane you are bowling on, the oil pattern on that lane, the ball you are throwing, how that ball is drilled and how much axis tilt and axis rotation your normal release is creating.

There are many variables that come into play when you throw a bowling ball. Additionally, the combined dynamics of those many variables on any single delivery can change a little or a lot. Each will be something the trained eye would see whereas a newer bowler might not.

Have a friend create a video of you bowling and post it. Something from the back and from the side would allow the Bowling Community see what you are experiencing. We'll have a much better idea then.

Something to keep in mind, many times when a bowler does something different, they get a placebo effect. They bowl better and they want to attribute that increase to the last thing they tried. A day later, doing the same thing may result in terrible results.

It's important to learn solid fundamentals and to learn your own game so that when you do make changes you know if it's you creating the difference or just a few variables coming out different on a different day.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#196894 - 03/08/17 08:09 PM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: leodlion]
leodlion Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 65/m/California
82Boat69 many thanks for the reply. I will read and digest what you said. I will be back in a couple of days.

Top
#196897 - 03/09/17 01:11 PM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: leodlion]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1238
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
One thing, Leo - you'll notice an increase in production with an increase of speed - to a point. There will be diminishing returns.

"hurling" the ball tends to mean a lessening in accuracy and ball action. But when you hit the right place on the rack, yes, they can esplode and go everywhere.

And bowling too slow also has a corresponding lessening of pin action. My M-in-law throws very slow (she's old) and has very little pin action.

But hurl it too fast and you'll see the pins blowing UP instead of back, and not going where you want them.


Now - you want to enter the pins at about 8 degrees (yes, you can enter straight or wherever - but you have more wiggle room at around 8 degrees) and the only way to do that is to either throw the ball OVER the lane next to you (LOL) or to get some hook - and that means a bit less ball speed so you balance revs and speed.


Hope that makes sense. . .
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#196901 - 03/10/17 10:29 AM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: leodlion]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9401
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-Lkry-SF01&hsimp=yhs-SF01&hspart=Lkry&p=youtube%2C+bowling+ball+through+ceiling#id=2&vid=ff6118f6a91e2444cf378c5d713b3844&action=click
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#197043 - Yesterday at 07:02 PM Re: Hurling the ball [Re: leodlion]
leodlion Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/07/17
Posts: 5
A/S/L: 65/m/California
I bowled today and my scores were: 145, 163, 192, 199. The first score is always low because of not being fully warm-up. I am enthused about my last two scores. I have not reach that level consistently but now who knows?

I noticed that the velocity of my ball is approximately .5 mph higher than before. I can not tell about the rotation.


Edited by leodlion (Yesterday at 07:06 PM)
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by goobee - 1 second ago
Hurling the ball
by leodlion - Yesterday at 07:02 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 06:34 PM
better release - drilling - drills
by 82Boat69 - 03/22/17 01:21 PM
2 handed bolwing
by W9JAB - 03/21/17 02:28 PM
Winter '17 Week 10 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/20/17 04:27 PM
Ex-Brunswick Zone XL
by Dennis Michael - 03/20/17 10:06 AM
Do you think the're done
by Fin09 - 03/18/17 02:02 PM
Was not a happy camper
by W9JAB - 03/15/17 09:24 PM
bowling glove plus
by mmalsed - 03/15/17 11:49 AM
10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
by mmalsed - 03/14/17 12:17 PM
Winter '17 Week 9 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/14/17 12:55 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.