You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
#196994 - 03/18/17 02:08 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 [Re: mmalsed]
Fin09 Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1141
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
221-235-210-666. Always nice shooting the number of the beast- matches this strange birthmark on the back of my head.
Bowling once a week is hurting me- my spare game isn't what it was a few years ago. I've missed more 7 pins this season than in the last 5 at least.
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#197005 - 03/20/17 09:37 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 [Re: mmalsed]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 771
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
the last 3 weeks I have posted a 660+set and other, let's say, less productive...this time I started spare, spare, spare, switched balls and had the back 9.

267
185
215
===
667

I had one split and one whiff that was silly. The previous time I tossed at the 10pin, I had barely picked it on the 6 pin side. So the next time I left it, did I move? Nope! I did after the miss and picked the rest of them that I left.

Had I done the math, I might have tossed a shot that had a chance to leave a weak 10 or something, rather than striking on the 3rd game fill ball to get "the number", bit I didn't

good luck, ya'll
in (decreasing) order of reaction:
Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull
Brunswick Danger Zone - 1k dull
Monster Bowling Loch Ness Monster - 2k dull
Storm IQ30 Tour 4k dull
Hammer Onyx Vibe 2k dull-w/some lane shine
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish


#197042 - Yesterday at 06:51 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0 [Re: mmalsed]
Fin09 Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1141
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
268-300-258-826 last night. Threw the Rocket Ship all 3 games, same ball I used for my last honor scores. Left 5 single pins all night, made all 5, struck out in all 3 games, and my team went 9-0. I left a 10 pin and a 7 pin in frames 5 and 6 of game one, and a 7, a 6, and another 7 in frames 2, 3, and 4 of game 3. I had runs of 4, 19, and 8 strikes. 300 #34, 800 #21.
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

