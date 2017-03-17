BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196989 - 03/17/17 05:11 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
rrb6699 (RayRay) Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 495
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
248, 205, 226. kept trying to lose it in the transition. talk about losing focus. the ball I should have balled down with I didnt even know was with me till 4th frame gm3. had 57 in the 4th then I remember to look thru my bag for something weak. oh gee. almost wasted 2 games bcause I didn't know I had it. struck out till 2nd ball in 10th 4pin. 226 game


Edited by rrb6699 (RayRay) (03/17/17 05:15 PM)
_________________________
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hcp events

Top
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197036 - Today at 09:51 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3386
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Meh week. 196.244.187. Not consistent. And the first game, I couldn't carry on the left lane. I left an 8 pin, 9 pin, then 7 pin in a row on that lane. All good shots too. At least we won the game and I won my point.
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue

Top
#197037 - Today at 11:17 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 138
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
still can't string strikes.
225-219-211=655

another 30-clean. should be shooting higher scores on these.
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic
Scandal Pearl
Code Black
Fanatic SS
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)

Top
