Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread

My night was pretty much saved when I got the idea to play up the track, as I started the third game with four in a row playing that line and hung on for my deuce game. There was no blaming myself for single pin misses tonight, because I only saw four single pins on the night. Of the multi-pin spares, five were splits, one of which I converted.



Result : 189-136-207=532

Average (84 games) : 172

Average for last 9 games : 166

Next week's AVG+1 score : 539



Composite average (156 games) : 174



Team got crushed in the second game, even with Barry's 212 (and a deuce was a long time coming for him), but we did win the other two to split the points.

