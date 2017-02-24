Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196786 - 01:12 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1235

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Game 1: not bad, not great, just decent. Missed a 7-pin in the middle but struck out in the 10th for 206.



Game 2: opened on a pocket 7-10 split and then a 2-7. Only managed to put together one double for 178.



Game 3: split the first 4 frames (X 7/ X 9/; I actually joked to my teammates that I was going to try for a Dutch 200), then threw seven in a row and finished with 9 for 259. Those 7 strikes consisted of two trip 6s, two light scramblers and three hits where the 4 bounced off the side wall and barely nicked the 7. Not sure how I carried all of them that game.



Total: 643.



Edited by beefers1 ( 01:23 AM )

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196836 - 03:41 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1235

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia A decent series tonight, but I was really sloppy on spares and missed four 7-pins out of six (fortunately, one was on a fill shot). Two missed splits (threw it way wide and ball overreacted) made for five open frames in total, which is too many.



Total: 180-215-209 for 604.



(My friend on the next pair shattered his high series by 70 pins. It was really cool to watch him get in the zone after slumping for the past few weeks.)

Top #196851 - 01:58 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] Chuck

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/18/12

Posts: 258

A/S/L: 33/M/WI Registered: 02/18/12Posts: 258A/S/L: 33/M/WI

Ended up leaving the 4-9 3 times on the night another 2 pump chump kind of week, but the scoring was still pretty good.. 279 (flush 9), 199 (oh crap), 255Ended up leaving the 4-9 3 times on the night _________________________

In the bag:

RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)

Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)

Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)

DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)

Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)

Plastic



Personal Records:

Game: 300

Series: 832

Avg: 220

Top #196868 - 03:39 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1235

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia I actually shot my first 700 (709) last weekend (and followed it up with 672, my second-highest series), but alas, it's wasn't in Thursday league (it was a tournament).



Edited by beefers1 ( 03:40 PM )

Top #196898 - 05:46 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: beefers1] BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 380

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: beefers1 I actually shot my first 700 (709) last weekend (and followed it up with 672, my second-highest series), but alas, it's wasn't in Thursday league (it was a tournament).



Congratulations on the two great series. My teammate had his first 700 (704) a couple of weeks ago during sweeps. He cleaned up pocketing $614. Congratulations on the two great series. My teammate had his first 700 (704) a couple of weeks ago during sweeps. He cleaned up pocketing $614. _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (non-sanctioned),

289 (sanctioned)

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #196900 - 12:54 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1235

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Thanks, Bill. Unfortunately, my effort put my team just outside the cash line.



Game 1: My thumb always swells when it's cold, and I could not get the ball to roll cleanly off my hand. Two opens (including a missed 7-pin) didn't help as I shot 176.



Game 2: Started with three spares but finally got lined up and threw the next 5. Lost my line at the end but stayed clean for 234.



Game 3: Started with the front 4 but a pocket 7-10 fazed me mentally and I stumbled to a 210 finish.



Total: 620.

Top #196986 - 01:20 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1235

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Game 1: I've recently developed this bad habit of holding my swing at the top and then forcing it down for some reason, and it really messed with my timing this game. Got away with some pretty bad shots but also missed two single-pin spares for 192.



Game 2: The timing issues persisted but at least most of my shots were on line, and I stayed clean for 238.



Game 3: I threw it pretty good this game but a solid 9 and blower 10 prevented any big strings. Stayed clean for 247.



Total: 677

Top #197029 - 08:24 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] Chuck

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/18/12

Posts: 258

A/S/L: 33/M/WI Registered: 02/18/12Posts: 258A/S/L: 33/M/WI Nice work beefers1 _________________________

In the bag:

RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)

Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)

Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)

DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)

Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)

Plastic



Personal Records:

Game: 300

Series: 832

Avg: 220

Top #197030 - 08:27 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] Chuck

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/18/12

Posts: 258

A/S/L: 33/M/WI Registered: 02/18/12Posts: 258A/S/L: 33/M/WI I had a great night on this end last night. Finally got my new equipment settled in, just in time for state & nationals the next few weeks.

256, 256, 259 --> 771 --> had a run at 8 but couldn't finish it last game. _________________________

In the bag:

RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)

Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)

Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)

DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)

Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)

Plastic



Personal Records:

Game: 300

Series: 832

Avg: 220

Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager, Richie V. Moderator: Angel